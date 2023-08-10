Made In Heaven 2 Fame Arjun Mathur Makes Shocking Claim, 'Filmmakers Don’t Want To Bank On Me For Box Office Profits'

Arjun Mathur |

After a long wait, Made In Heaven 2 has released on a digital platform today. It stars Arjun Mathur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Mona Singh and Trinetra Haldar. The web series portrays the story of wedding planners Karan (Arjun) and Tara (Sobhita) and in the second season, they make bolder and braver choices as they navigate through their personal journeys, while effectively executing dreamy weddings. The Free Press Journal caught up with Arjun for an exclusive interaction.

Arjun, who got so much appreciation for his role in the first season, doesn’t have any jitters for the second one. He shares, “I am not nervous at all. I want the world to see it now. Including me, everyone was eagerly waiting for the next season. I am pretty excited about it.”

When asked about how responsible he feels at the moment about his character considering it’s a popular franchise, Arjun says, “I don’t think so I feel much of responsibility. As an actor, I do my bit and give my 100 percent. I tried my best in the second season too but now that’s for audiences to decide. To be honest, I am such a small part of a big show like this.”

Talking further about his character in the second season, Arjun reveals, “When I thought, what will my character do now since it has got its closure, that’s when the surprise came. I can’t talk much about it but yes, it would be wilder than the first one for sure.”

Arjun has carved his own niche with the roles he has picked so far. Where OTT has opened avenues for creative people, he feels it’s more about writers and creators. “I believe, more than actors, it’s the writers and creators who feel liberated with the emergence of OTT. For Made In Heaven, Zoya (Akhtar) cast all of us that are right for the written part without any pressures of box office viability. Amidst all of this, there are people who are making low quality work too for the sake of it. I thank God for Made In Heaven as it’s probably the Indian OTT show that has an International vibe to it.”

On a parting note, we ask Arjun why he’s choosy, pat comes the reply. “Maybe filmmakers and producers don’t want to bank on me for box office profits, hence they never offered or could see me in a commercially viable category. As an actor, I can pick and choose whatever is offered to me. I won’t deny that I had less offers but the offers that touched my heart were very rare.”