Made In Heaven 2: BR Ambedkar's Grandson Prakash Praises Radhika Apte's Buddhist Wedding Scene |

As the second season of Made In Heaven is released on OTT, one of the episodes features Radhika Apte as a successful woman Pallavi Menke, fighting for the rights of the Dalit community. She faces a lot of obstacles from her in-laws, as well as her own brother, who do not want to have a Buddhist wedding. Eventually, they sort out their issues and have a ceremony as per Pallavi's desire.

Prakash Ambedkar, a Dalit activist and grandson of Dr. BR Ambedkar took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and shared pictures of watching the episode and lauded the makers for it. He wrote, "I absolutely loved the assertion, defiance, and resistance of the Dalit woman character — Pallavi. For those Vanchits and Bahujans who have watched the episode — Assert your identity and only then you gain political prominence. As Pallavi puts it, “Everything is about the politics.” Jai Bhim!"

Neeraj Ghaywan, who directed the episode titled The Heart Skipped a Beat reacted to the compliments and wrote, "This is everything! Thank you so much, sir!”

Made in Heaven Season 2 stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju, Mona Singh, and Vijay Raaz in the lead roles. With new brides and new challenges, our favourite wedding planners deal with their professional and personal setbacks.

The new season also features an impressive slew of guest stars such as Mrunal Thakur, Dia Mirza, Neelam Kothari, Shibani Dandekar, Sanjay Kapoor, Samir Soni, Pulkit Samrat and Vikrant Massey, Elnaaz Norouzi, Imaad Shah, Sarah Jane Dias, Shrishti Behl, Neil Bhoopalam, Lillete Dubey, Anurag Kashyap and Sabyasachi.

Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan, Nitya Mehra, Reema Kagti, and Zoya Akhtar, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Media and Entertainment and Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s Tiger Baby, the 7-episode series was released on August 10 on Amazon Prime Video.