OTT Binge List: From Made In Heaven To Heart Of Stone, List Of Films & Shows To Watch Online This Weekend

The upcoming weekend is one of the most exciting period of the year when around 10 films and shows are hitting the theatres and OTT platforms all at once. One of the most awaited shows, 'Made In Heaven' has finally returned online with its second season. On the other hand, there is 'Heart Of Stone' which marks Alia Bhatt's debut in Hollywood.

Here's the full list of films and shows that can be enjoyed on OTT over the weekend in the comfort of one's home:

MADE IN HEAVEN

When and Where: Streaming now on Prime Video

Director: Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan, Nitya Mehra, Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar

Cast: Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Mrunal Thakur, Radhika Apte, Dia Mirza, and others

Story: Wedding planners Tara and Karan continue their work at Made In Heaven and organise grander weddings this time, while also dealing with the turmoil in their personal lives

COMMANDO

When and Where: Streaming now on Disney+ Hotstar

Director: Vipul Amrutlal Shah

Cast: Prem, Adah Sharma, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Shreya Singh Chaudhry, and others

Story: The 'Commando' series picks off from where the two films of the franchise left. While Adah will be seen reprising her role as an Indian agent, debutante Prem joins her as her fellow agent and together, they fight to safeguard their motherland from the enemies.

HEART OF STONE

When and Where: Streaming now on Netflix

Director: Tom Harper

Cast: Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt

Story: The film, starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the lead, also marks Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut. It is the story of an intelligence operative of a global peacekeeping agency and her race against a hacker who is trying to steal their most dangerous weapon.

THE JENGABURU CASE

When and Where: Streaming now on Sony LIV

Director: Nila Madhab Panda

Cast: Faria Abdullah, Nasser, Makarand Deshpande, Sudev Nair, Deipak Sampat, and Hitesh Dave

Story: Set in a small town in Odisha, the show follows the story of London-based financial analyst, Priya Das. When her father, Professor Das, goes suspiciously missing, Priya is forced to come back to Odisha. As she starts to search for him, a series of strange events ensue that unravel an unlikely connection between the indigenous Bondia tribe and the mining state of Odisha.

THE KASHMIR FILES: UNREPORTED

When and Where: Streaming now on Zee5

Director: Vivek Agnihotri

Story: The seven-part series will delve into the "historical, ethnical, and geopolitical details, encapsulating the events, mistakes, crimes and circumstances that led to the massacre and mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the 1990s