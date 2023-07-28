 Maamannan, Neymar, Manu Charitra: Trending And Upcoming South-Indian Films & Shows That You Can Now Enjoy On OTT
Between July 28-August 4, here is a comprehensive list of films/shows to look forward to

Friday, July 28, 2023
article-image

Here’s your weekly fix of what’s trending from the South on OTT, which will help you sort out your weekend plans.

A still from Maamannan

MAAMANNAN

When and Where: Streaming now on Netflix

Director: Mari Selvaraj

Cast: Vadivelu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, Keerthy Suresh

Story: An oppressed man rises to rule the land of those who suppressed him and his father

A still from Neymar

NEYMAR

When and Where: Streaming now on Disney+Hotstar

Director: Sudhi Maddison

Cast: Mathew Thomas, Naslen, Shammi Thilakan, Vijayaraghavan, Johny Antony, Maniyan Pilla Raju, Yog Japee,Baby Devanandha, Sajin Gopu, Rishikanth, Thushara Pillai, Reshmi Boban

Story: Football fans unite to set on a trip filled with adventures and discoveries

A still from Manu Charitra

MANU CHARITRA

When and Where: Streaming now on Amazon Prime Video

Director: Bharath Peddagani

Cast: Shiva Kandukuri, Megha Akash, Pragathi Shrivastav, Priya Vadlamani, Suhash, ‘Daali’ Dhananjay, Srikanth Iyyengar, Madhu Nandhan, Harishita Chowdary, Garima Kaushal

Story: Manu, an academic genius sets into the world of crime to witness things go downhill

A still from Bhuvana Vijayam

BHUVANA VIJAYAM

When and Where: Streaming now on Amazon Prime Video

Director: Yalamanda Charan

Cast: Sunil, Vasanthi Krishnan, Vennela Kishore, Srinivasa Reddy, Prudhvi

Story: A comedy of errors that questions the fine line between life and death

A still from Kolla

KOLLA

When and Where: Streaming now on Disney+Hotstar

Director: Suraj Varma

Cast: Rajisha Vijayan, Priya Prakash Varrier, Vinay Forrt, Shebin Benson, Alencier Ley Lopez, Jeo Baby

Story: Two women start a beauty parlour together with the support of their community. But crisis strikes and they must navigate their way out of a dangerous trap laid

A still from Njan Ippo Entha Cheyya

NJAN IPPO ENTHA CHEYYA

When and Where: Streaming now on Saina Play

Director: Vijay Menon

Cast: Abhimanyu Gautham, Deepa Thomas, Shyam Mohan, Geetha Kailasam

Story: A lockdown drama, two youngsters are confronted with a neighbourhood murder, while remaining in the confines of their home

