Maamannan, Neymar, Manu Charitra: Trending And Upcoming South-Indian Films & Shows That You Can Now Enjoy On OTT

Here’s your weekly fix of what’s trending from the South on OTT, which will help you sort out your weekend plans.
A still from Maamannan
MAAMANNAN
When and Where: Streaming now on Netflix
Director: Mari Selvaraj
Cast: Vadivelu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, Keerthy Suresh
Story: An oppressed man rises to rule the land of those who suppressed him and his father
A still from Neymar
NEYMAR
When and Where: Streaming now on Disney+Hotstar
Director: Sudhi Maddison
Cast: Mathew Thomas, Naslen, Shammi Thilakan, Vijayaraghavan, Johny Antony, Maniyan Pilla Raju, Yog Japee,Baby Devanandha, Sajin Gopu, Rishikanth, Thushara Pillai, Reshmi Boban
Story: Football fans unite to set on a trip filled with adventures and discoveries
A still from Manu Charitra
MANU CHARITRA
When and Where: Streaming now on Amazon Prime Video
Director: Bharath Peddagani
Cast: Shiva Kandukuri, Megha Akash, Pragathi Shrivastav, Priya Vadlamani, Suhash, ‘Daali’ Dhananjay, Srikanth Iyyengar, Madhu Nandhan, Harishita Chowdary, Garima Kaushal
Story: Manu, an academic genius sets into the world of crime to witness things go downhill
A still from Bhuvana Vijayam
BHUVANA VIJAYAM
When and Where: Streaming now on Amazon Prime Video
Director: Yalamanda Charan
Cast: Sunil, Vasanthi Krishnan, Vennela Kishore, Srinivasa Reddy, Prudhvi
Story: A comedy of errors that questions the fine line between life and death
A still from Kolla
KOLLA
When and Where: Streaming now on Disney+Hotstar
Director: Suraj Varma
Cast: Rajisha Vijayan, Priya Prakash Varrier, Vinay Forrt, Shebin Benson, Alencier Ley Lopez, Jeo Baby
Story: Two women start a beauty parlour together with the support of their community. But crisis strikes and they must navigate their way out of a dangerous trap laid
A still from Njan Ippo Entha Cheyya
NJAN IPPO ENTHA CHEYYA
When and Where: Streaming now on Saina Play
Director: Vijay Menon
Cast: Abhimanyu Gautham, Deepa Thomas, Shyam Mohan, Geetha Kailasam
Story: A lockdown drama, two youngsters are confronted with a neighbourhood murder, while remaining in the confines of their home
