Dhoomam, Two Souls, Asvins: Trending And Upcoming South-Indian Films & Shows That You Can Now Enjoy On OTT

Here’s your weekly fix of what’s trending from the South on OTT, which will help you sort out your weekend plans.
A still from Dhoomam
When and Where: Streaming now on Amazon Prime Video
Director: Pawan Kumar
Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Aparna Balamurali, Roshan Mathew
Story: A man and his wife's marital bliss is endangered when he quits his lucrative job at a cigarette manufacturing company
A still from Two Souls
When and Where: Streaming now on Amazon Prime Video
Director: Shravan
Cast: Trinadh Varma, Bhavana Sagi, Mounika Reddy, Ravi Teja Mahadasyam
Story: Two estranged strangers, both unlucky in love, embark upon a journey of self-discovery, joined by a puppy. Will this journey bring them closer?
A still from Asvins
When and Where: Streaming now on Netflix
Director: Tarun Teja
Cast: Vasanth Ravi, Vimala Raman, Muralidaran, Saraswathi Menon, Udhaya Deep, and Simran Pareek
Story: A bunch of YouTubers land up at an old mansion to uncover a deep hidden secret
A still from Nenu Super Woman
When and Where: Streaming now on Netflix
Story: An Aha Original that uncovers homegrown women entrepreneurs
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)