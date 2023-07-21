Dhoomam, Two Souls, Asvins: Trending And Upcoming South-Indian Films & Shows That You Can Now Enjoy On OTT

Here’s your weekly fix of what’s trending from the South on OTT, which will help you sort out your weekend plans.

A still from Dhoomam

DHOOMAM

When and Where: Streaming now on Amazon Prime Video

Director: Pawan Kumar

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Aparna Balamurali, Roshan Mathew

Story: A man and his wife's marital bliss is endangered when he quits his lucrative job at a cigarette manufacturing company

A still from Two Souls

TWO SOULS

When and Where: Streaming now on Amazon Prime Video

Director: Shravan

Cast: Trinadh Varma, Bhavana Sagi, Mounika Reddy, Ravi Teja Mahadasyam

Story: Two estranged strangers, both unlucky in love, embark upon a journey of self-discovery, joined by a puppy. Will this journey bring them closer?

A still from Asvins

ASVINS

When and Where: Streaming now on Netflix

Director: Tarun Teja

Cast: Vasanth Ravi, Vimala Raman, Muralidaran, Saraswathi Menon, Udhaya Deep, and Simran Pareek

Story: A bunch of YouTubers land up at an old mansion to uncover a deep hidden secret

A still from Nenu Super Woman

NENU SUPER WOMAN

When and Where: Streaming now on Netflix

Story: An Aha Original that uncovers homegrown women entrepreneurs

