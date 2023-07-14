Janaki Jaane, Maya Bazaar For Sale, Thandatti: Trending And Upcoming South-Indian Films & Shows That You Can Now Enjoy On OTT

Here’s your weekly fix of what’s trending from the South on OTT, which will help you sort out your weekend plans.

A still from Janaki Jaane

JANAKI JAANE

When and Where: Streaming now on Disney+ Hotstar

Director: Aniesh Upaasana

Cast: Saiju Kurup, Johny Antony, Sharafudeen, Kottayam Nazeer, Navya Nair, Anarkali Marikar, George Kora, Sminu Sijo, Pramod Veliyanadu, James Eliya

Story: A woman struggling with confidence issues seeks therapy to overcome her fears

A still from Maya Bazaar For Sale

MAYA BAZAAR FOR SALE

When and Where: Streaming now on Zee 5

Director: Gautami Challagulla

Cast: Naresh, Hari Teja, Eesha Rebba, Meiyang Chang, Aditi Myakal, Jhansi, Ravi Varma, Navdeep, Sivannarayana, Raja Chembolu, Sunaina

Story: A film about community building and bonding, what happens when government procedurals threaten to hinder a neighbourhood’s peaceful co-existence?

A still from Thandatti

THANDATTI

When and Where: Streaming now on Amazon Prime Video

Director: Ram Sangaiah

Cast: Pasupathy, Ammu Abhirami, Abhirami, Rohini and Vivek Prasanna

Story: A senior police officer gets caught in the mix when a peculiar theft of a village elder's belongings causes a stir in the community

A still from Ntikkakkakkoru Premandarnn

NTIKKAKKAKKORU PREMANDARNN

When and Where: Streaming now on Manorama Max

Director: Adhil M. Asharaf

Cast: Bhavana, Sharaf U Dheen, Ashokan, Shebin Benson

Story: An endearing saga of stifling relationships and second chances

