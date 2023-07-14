Janaki Jaane, Maya Bazaar For Sale, Thandatti: Trending And Upcoming South-Indian Films & Shows That You Can Now Enjoy On OTT

Here’s your weekly fix of what’s trending from the South on OTT, which will help you sort out your weekend plans.
A still from Janaki Jaane
When and Where: Streaming now on Disney+ Hotstar
Director: Aniesh Upaasana
Cast: Saiju Kurup, Johny Antony, Sharafudeen, Kottayam Nazeer, Navya Nair, Anarkali Marikar, George Kora, Sminu Sijo, Pramod Veliyanadu, James Eliya
Story: A woman struggling with confidence issues seeks therapy to overcome her fears
A still from Maya Bazaar For Sale
When and Where: Streaming now on Zee 5
Director: Gautami Challagulla
Cast: Naresh, Hari Teja, Eesha Rebba, Meiyang Chang, Aditi Myakal, Jhansi, Ravi Varma, Navdeep, Sivannarayana, Raja Chembolu, Sunaina
Story: A film about community building and bonding, what happens when government procedurals threaten to hinder a neighbourhood’s peaceful co-existence?
A still from Thandatti
When and Where: Streaming now on Amazon Prime Video
Director: Ram Sangaiah
Cast: Pasupathy, Ammu Abhirami, Abhirami, Rohini and Vivek Prasanna
Story: A senior police officer gets caught in the mix when a peculiar theft of a village elder's belongings causes a stir in the community
A still from Ntikkakkakkoru Premandarnn
NTIKKAKKAKKORU PREMANDARNN
When and Where: Streaming now on Manorama Max
Director: Adhil M. Asharaf
Cast: Bhavana, Sharaf U Dheen, Ashokan, Shebin Benson
Story: An endearing saga of stifling relationships and second chances
