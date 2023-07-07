Sweet Kaaram Coffee, Good Night, Takkar: Trending And Upcoming South-Indian Films & Shows That You Can Now Enjoy On OTT

Here’s your weekly fix of what’s trending from the South on OTT, which will help you sort out your weekend plans.
A still from Sweet Kaaram Coffee
When and Where: Streaming now on Amazon Prime Video
Director: Bejoy Nambiar, Krishna Marimuthu, Swathi Raghuraaman
Cast: Lakshmi, Madhoo, Santhy, Vamsi Krishna, Kavin Jay Babu, Dev
Story: Three women from three generations of a family set out on a road trip to a journey of self-discovery
A still from Good Night
When and Where: Streaming now on Disney+Hotstar
Director: Vinayak Chandrasekaran
Cast: Manikandan, Meetha Raghunath, Ramesh Thilak, Bucks, Balaji Shakthivel
Story: An ordinary man's only imperfection seems to be his habit of snoring that can cause havoc in the lives of everyone around him
A still from Takkar
When and Where: Streaming now on Netflix
Director: Karthik G Krish
Cast: Siddharth, Yogi Babu, Divyansha, Abimanyu Singh, Munishkanth, RJ Vigneshkanth
Story: A young man's quest for the riches makes him meet a wealthy girl who despises money. What follows is a comic caper of errors and trouble
A still from Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam
When and Where: Streaming now on Zee 5
Director: Muthaiya
Cast: Arya, Siddhi Idnani, Prabu, Bhagyaraj, Singampuli, Naren, Tamizh, Madhusudhana Rao, Avinash, R.K.Vijay Murugan
Story: A young man takes matters into his hands when his village is plagued with socio-political violence