Sweet Kaaram Coffee, Good Night, Takkar: Trending And Upcoming South-Indian Films & Shows That You Can Now Enjoy On OTT

Here’s your weekly fix of what’s trending from the South on OTT, which will help you sort out your weekend plans.

A still from Sweet Kaaram Coffee

SWEET KAARAM COFFEE

When and Where: Streaming now on Amazon Prime Video

Director: Bejoy Nambiar, Krishna Marimuthu, Swathi Raghuraaman

Cast: Lakshmi, Madhoo, Santhy, Vamsi Krishna, Kavin Jay Babu, Dev

Story: Three women from three generations of a family set out on a road trip to a journey of self-discovery

A still from Good Night

GOOD NIGHT

When and Where: Streaming now on Disney+Hotstar

Director: Vinayak Chandrasekaran

Cast: Manikandan, Meetha Raghunath, Ramesh Thilak, Bucks, Balaji Shakthivel

Story: An ordinary man's only imperfection seems to be his habit of snoring that can cause havoc in the lives of everyone around him

A still from Takkar

TAKKAR

When and Where: Streaming now on Netflix

Director: Karthik G Krish

Cast: Siddharth, Yogi Babu, Divyansha, Abimanyu Singh, Munishkanth, RJ Vigneshkanth

Story: A young man's quest for the riches makes him meet a wealthy girl who despises money. What follows is a comic caper of errors and trouble

A still from Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam

KATHAR BASHA ENDRA MUTHURAMALINGAM

When and Where: Streaming now on Zee 5

Director: Muthaiya

Cast: Arya, Siddhi Idnani, Prabu, Bhagyaraj, Singampuli, Naren, Tamizh, Madhusudhana Rao, Avinash, R.K.Vijay Murugan

Story: A young man takes matters into his hands when his village is plagued with socio-political violence