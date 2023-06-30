Live, Thrishanku, Jackson Bazaar Youth: Trending And Upcoming South-Indian Films & Shows That You Can Now Enjoy On OTT

Here’s your weekly fix of what’s trending from the South on OTT, which will help you sort out your weekend plans.
A still from Live
When and Where: Streaming now on Manorama Max
Director: V.K. Prakash
Cast: Mamta Mohandas, Priya Prakash Varrier, Soubin Shahir and Shine Tom Chacko
Story: Two women who are victims of fake news and cyber harassment combine forces to take down their perpetrators
A still from Thrishanku
When and Where: Streaming now on Netflix
Director: Achyuth Vinayak
Cast: Anna Ben, Arjun Ashokan, Zarin Shihab, Suresh Krishna
Story: A young couple decide to elope and get married but complications arise when the hero's sister also wants to elope, leading to a comedy of errors
A still from Jackson Bazaar Youth
When and Where: Streaming now on Amazon Prime Video
Director: Shamal Sulaiman
Cast: Lukman Avaran, Jaffar Idukki, Indrans, Chinnu Chandini and Fahim Safar
Story: Band members of a leading musical outfit get embroiled in crime against their will
A still from Intinti Ramayanam
When and Where: Streaming now on aha Telugu
Director: Suresh Neredla
Cast: Gangavva, Navya Swamy, Surabhi Prabhavathi, Anji Mama, Chevella Ravi, Jeevan, Radhika, Stefen Madhu
Story: A family drama based in Karimnagar, Telangana where members of a family cannot trust each other and deep-hidden secrets and regrets come tumbling out
A still from Veeran
When and Where: Streaming now on Amazon Prime Video
Director: ARK Saravanan
Cast: Hiphop Tamizha Aadhi, Vinay Rai, Athira Raj, Munishkanth, Kaali Venkat R.Badree, Sassi Selvaraj
Story: A superhero flick, the film traces the story of a man who possesses unnatural abilities and has to save his village from an evil genius, who threatens to create mass destruction with his dangerous invention
A still from Charles Enterprises
When and Where: Streaming now on Amazon Prime Video
Director: Subhash Lalitha Subrahmanian
Cast: Urvashi, Balu Varghese, Kalaiyarasan, Guru Somasundaram, Sujith Shanker, Abhija Sivakala, Manikandan Achari, Bhanu, Mridula Madhav, Sudheer Paravoor
Story: A young man who suffers from night blindness steals his mother's most cherished idol of Lord Ganesha. What follows next?
