 Live, Thrishanku, Jackson Bazaar Youth: Trending And Upcoming South-Indian Films & Shows That You Can Now Enjoy On OTT
Between June 30 - July 07, here is a comprehensive list of films/shows to look forward to

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 30, 2023, 04:01 PM IST
article-image

Here’s your weekly fix of what’s trending from the South on OTT, which will help you sort out your weekend plans.

A still from Live

LIVE

When and Where: Streaming now on Manorama Max

Director: V.K. Prakash

Cast: Mamta Mohandas, Priya Prakash Varrier, Soubin Shahir and Shine Tom Chacko

Story: Two women who are victims of fake news and cyber harassment combine forces to take down their perpetrators

A still from Thrishanku

THRISHANKU

When and Where: Streaming now on Netflix

Director: Achyuth Vinayak

Cast: Anna Ben, Arjun Ashokan, Zarin Shihab, Suresh Krishna

Story: A young couple decide to elope and get married but complications arise when the hero's sister also wants to elope, leading to a comedy of errors

A still from Jackson Bazaar Youth

JACKSON BAZAAR YOUTH

When and Where: Streaming now on Amazon Prime Video

Director: Shamal Sulaiman

Cast: Lukman Avaran, Jaffar Idukki, Indrans, Chinnu Chandini and Fahim Safar

Story: Band members of a leading musical outfit get embroiled in crime against their will

A still from Intinti Ramayanam

INTINTI RAMAYANAM

When and Where: Streaming now on aha Telugu

Director: Suresh Neredla

Cast: Gangavva, Navya Swamy, Surabhi Prabhavathi, Anji Mama, Chevella Ravi, Jeevan, Radhika, Stefen Madhu

Story: A family drama based in Karimnagar, Telangana where members of a family cannot trust each other and deep-hidden secrets and regrets come tumbling out

A still from Veeran

VEERAN

When and Where: Streaming now on Amazon Prime Video

Director: ARK Saravanan

Cast: Hiphop Tamizha Aadhi, Vinay Rai, Athira Raj, Munishkanth, Kaali Venkat R.Badree, Sassi Selvaraj

Story: A superhero flick, the film traces the story of a man who possesses unnatural abilities and has to save his village from an evil genius, who threatens to create mass destruction with his dangerous invention

A still from Charles Enterprises

CHARLES ENTERPRISES

When and Where: Streaming now on Amazon Prime Video

Director: Subhash Lalitha Subrahmanian

Cast: Urvashi, Balu Varghese, Kalaiyarasan, Guru Somasundaram, Sujith Shanker, Abhija Sivakala, Manikandan Achari, Bhanu, Mridula Madhav, Sudheer Paravoor

Story: A young man who suffers from night blindness steals his mother's most cherished idol of Lord Ganesha. What follows next?

