 Agent, Malli Pelli, Kerala Crime Files: Trending And Upcoming South-Indian Films & Shows That You Can Now Enjoy On OTT
Between June 23 - 30, here is a comprehensive list of films/shows to look forward to

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 23, 2023, 09:00 AM IST
article-image

Here’s your weekly fix of what’s trending from the South on OTT, which will help you sort out your weekend plans.

A still from Agent

AGENT

When and Where: Streaming now on Sony LIV

Director: Surender Reddy

Cast: Akhil Akkineni, Mammootty, Dino Morea, Sakshi Vaidya and Vikramjeet Virk

Story: A rookie agent is hired to trace the whereabouts of an agent gone rogue. Will he succeed or not?

A still from Malli Pelli

MALLI PELLI

When and Where: Streaming now on Amazon Prime Video

Director: M.S. Raju

Cast: Annapoorna, Sarath Babu, Bhadram

Story: A famous actor falls in love with his already married co-star. Will their love stand the test of time?

A still from Kerala Crime Files

KERALA CRIME FILES

When and Where: Streaming now on Disney+Hotstar

Director: Ahammed Khabeer

Cast: Shiju, Parayil Veedu, Neendakara

Story: A team of policemen chase a notorious murderer with a fake address in hand as their only clue

A still from Ranasthali

RANASTHALI

When and Where: Streaming now on Disney+Hotstar

Director: Parasuram Srinivas

Cast: Neela Madhava Dharma, Ammu Abhirami, Chandni Rao, Shiva Jami, Venu Banerjee, Chatrapathi Sekhar

Story: A tale of a warrior's quest for revenge and salvation

A still from Hello Meera

HELLO MEERA

When and Where: Streaming now on Amazon Prime Video

Director: Srinivasu Kakarla

Cast: Gargeyi Yellapragada

Story: A day prior to her wedding, Meera gets a call from the local police station informing her about her ex-boyfriend's suicide. Will this development hinder Meera's marital prospects or will she learn the truth?

A still from Kazhuvethi Moorkkan

KAZHUVETHI MOORKKAN

When and Where: Streaming now on Amazon Prime Video

Director: Sy Gowthamraj

Cast: Arulnithi, Dushara Vijayan, Santhosh Prathap, Saya Devi, Munishkanth, Sarathlokith Sava, Rajasimman, Yaar Kannan

Story: Two friends with contrasting personalities are pit against one another. Will their friendship rise above everything else?

