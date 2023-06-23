Agent, Malli Pelli, Kerala Crime Files: Trending And Upcoming South-Indian Films & Shows That You Can Now Enjoy On OTT

Here’s your weekly fix of what’s trending from the South on OTT, which will help you sort out your weekend plans.
A still from Agent
When and Where: Streaming now on Sony LIV
Director: Surender Reddy
Cast: Akhil Akkineni, Mammootty, Dino Morea, Sakshi Vaidya and Vikramjeet Virk
Story: A rookie agent is hired to trace the whereabouts of an agent gone rogue. Will he succeed or not?
A still from Malli Pelli
When and Where: Streaming now on Amazon Prime Video
Director: M.S. Raju
Cast: Annapoorna, Sarath Babu, Bhadram
Story: A famous actor falls in love with his already married co-star. Will their love stand the test of time?
A still from Kerala Crime Files
When and Where: Streaming now on Disney+Hotstar
Director: Ahammed Khabeer
Cast: Shiju, Parayil Veedu, Neendakara
Story: A team of policemen chase a notorious murderer with a fake address in hand as their only clue
A still from Ranasthali
When and Where: Streaming now on Disney+Hotstar
Director: Parasuram Srinivas
Cast: Neela Madhava Dharma, Ammu Abhirami, Chandni Rao, Shiva Jami, Venu Banerjee, Chatrapathi Sekhar
Story: A tale of a warrior's quest for revenge and salvation
A still from Hello Meera
When and Where: Streaming now on Amazon Prime Video
Director: Srinivasu Kakarla
Cast: Gargeyi Yellapragada
Story: A day prior to her wedding, Meera gets a call from the local police station informing her about her ex-boyfriend's suicide. Will this development hinder Meera's marital prospects or will she learn the truth?
A still from Kazhuvethi Moorkkan
When and Where: Streaming now on Amazon Prime Video
Director: Sy Gowthamraj
Cast: Arulnithi, Dushara Vijayan, Santhosh Prathap, Saya Devi, Munishkanth, Sarathlokith Sava, Rajasimman, Yaar Kannan
Story: Two friends with contrasting personalities are pit against one another. Will their friendship rise above everything else?
