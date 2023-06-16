Shaitan, Tamilarasan, Vamanan: Trending and upcoming South-Indian films & shows that you can now enjoy on OTT

Here’s your weekly fix of what’s trending from the South on OTT, which will help you sort out your weekend plans.

A still from Shaitan

SHAITAN

When and Where: Streaming now on Disney+Hotstar

Director: Mahi V Raghav

Cast: Sai Kamakshi Bhaskarla, Deviyani Sharma, Jaffer Sadiq, Aneesha Dama, Nithin Prasanna, Lenaa Kumar

Story: A gritty story of revenge set in a Naxalite village, the series is said to be loosely based on Mirzapur and Paatal Lok

A still from Tamilarasan

TAMILARASAN

When and Where: Streaming now on Zee 5

Director: Babu Yogeswaran

Cast: Vijay Antony, Ramya Nambeesan, Sonu Sood, Suresh Gopi, Radha Ravi, Yogi Babu

Story: An honest police officer is up against his senior who proves to be a thorn in his path while he seeks immediate treatment for his ailing son

A still from Vamanan

VAMANAN

When and Where: Streaming now on Manorama MAX

Director: AB Binil

Cast: Indrans, Seema G Nair, Hareesh Kanaran, Baiju Santosh, Niramal Palazhi

Story: A homestay manager has to secure a mansion from the clutches of paranormal forces

A still from Farhana

FARHANA

When and Where: Streaming now on Sony LIV

Director: Nelson Venkatesan

Cast: Aishwarya Rajesh, Selvaraghavan, Aishwarya Dutta, Jithan Ramesh, Anumol

Story: A woman's fight for survival and identity, 'Farhana' is an ode to the human instinct to emerge victorious against all odds

A still from Good Night

GOOD NIGHT

When and Where: Streaming on Disney+Hotstar from June 17

Director: Vinayak Chandrasekaran

Cast: K. Manikandan, Meetha Raghunath, Ramesh Thilak, Raichal Rabecca

Story: A middle-class man and an orphan fall in love but must surpass their differences to find their happily-ever after

A still from Pichaikkaran 2

PICHAIKKARAN 2

When and Where: Streaming now on Disney+Hotstar

Director: Vijay Antony

Cast: Vijay Antony, Kavya Thapar

Story: Sequel to the 2016 film, Pichaikkaran 2 traces a poor man's battle with a painful and illegal brain replacement surgery, leaving him to struggle against a rich billionaire

A still from Kanulu Terichina Kanulu Musina

KANULU TERICHINA KANULU MUSINA

When and Where: Streaming now on ETV WIN

Director: Sandeep Reddi KT

Cast: Sai Ronak, Devika Satheesh

Story: An innocent young love story gets bumpy when the boy's family accuse the girl of luring him, owing to his social status

A still from Raavana Kottam

RAAVANA KOTTAM

When and Where: Streaming now on Prime Video and Aha Tamil

Director: Vikram Sugumaran

Cast: Shanthnu, Anandhi, Prabhu, Ilavarasu

Story: Two sections of a village in Ramnad district are caught up in politics by bureaucrats