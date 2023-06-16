Shaitan, Tamilarasan, Vamanan: Trending and upcoming South-Indian films & shows that you can now enjoy on OTT

Here’s your weekly fix of what’s trending from the South on OTT, which will help you sort out your weekend plans.
A still from Shaitan
When and Where: Streaming now on Disney+Hotstar
Director: Mahi V Raghav
Cast: Sai Kamakshi Bhaskarla, Deviyani Sharma, Jaffer Sadiq, Aneesha Dama, Nithin Prasanna, Lenaa Kumar
Story: A gritty story of revenge set in a Naxalite village, the series is said to be loosely based on Mirzapur and Paatal Lok
A still from Tamilarasan
When and Where: Streaming now on Zee 5
Director: Babu Yogeswaran
Cast: Vijay Antony, Ramya Nambeesan, Sonu Sood, Suresh Gopi, Radha Ravi, Yogi Babu
Story: An honest police officer is up against his senior who proves to be a thorn in his path while he seeks immediate treatment for his ailing son
A still from Vamanan
When and Where: Streaming now on Manorama MAX
Director: AB Binil
Cast: Indrans, Seema G Nair, Hareesh Kanaran, Baiju Santosh, Niramal Palazhi
Story: A homestay manager has to secure a mansion from the clutches of paranormal forces
A still from Farhana
When and Where: Streaming now on Sony LIV
Director: Nelson Venkatesan
Cast: Aishwarya Rajesh, Selvaraghavan, Aishwarya Dutta, Jithan Ramesh, Anumol
Story: A woman's fight for survival and identity, 'Farhana' is an ode to the human instinct to emerge victorious against all odds
A still from Good Night
When and Where: Streaming on Disney+Hotstar from June 17
Director: Vinayak Chandrasekaran
Cast: K. Manikandan, Meetha Raghunath, Ramesh Thilak, Raichal Rabecca
Story: A middle-class man and an orphan fall in love but must surpass their differences to find their happily-ever after
A still from Pichaikkaran 2
When and Where: Streaming now on Disney+Hotstar
Director: Vijay Antony
Cast: Vijay Antony, Kavya Thapar
Story: Sequel to the 2016 film, Pichaikkaran 2 traces a poor man's battle with a painful and illegal brain replacement surgery, leaving him to struggle against a rich billionaire
A still from Kanulu Terichina Kanulu Musina
When and Where: Streaming now on ETV WIN
Director: Sandeep Reddi KT
Cast: Sai Ronak, Devika Satheesh
Story: An innocent young love story gets bumpy when the boy's family accuse the girl of luring him, owing to his social status
A still from Raavana Kottam
When and Where: Streaming now on Prime Video and Aha Tamil
Director: Vikram Sugumaran
Cast: Shanthnu, Anandhi, Prabhu, Ilavarasu
Story: Two sections of a village in Ramnad district are caught up in politics by bureaucrats
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)