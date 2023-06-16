 Shaitan, Tamilarasan, Vamanan: Trending and upcoming South-Indian films & shows that you can now enjoy on OTT
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentShaitan, Tamilarasan, Vamanan: Trending and upcoming South-Indian films & shows that you can now enjoy on OTT

Shaitan, Tamilarasan, Vamanan: Trending and upcoming South-Indian films & shows that you can now enjoy on OTT

Between June 16 - 23, here is a comprehensive list of films/shows to look forward to

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 16, 2023, 08:28 AM IST
article-image

Here’s your weekly fix of what’s trending from the South on OTT, which will help you sort out your weekend plans.

A still from Shaitan

SHAITAN

When and Where: Streaming now on Disney+Hotstar

Director: Mahi V Raghav

Cast: Sai Kamakshi Bhaskarla, Deviyani Sharma, Jaffer Sadiq, Aneesha Dama, Nithin Prasanna, Lenaa Kumar

Story: A gritty story of revenge set in a Naxalite village, the series is said to be loosely based on Mirzapur and Paatal Lok

A still from Tamilarasan

TAMILARASAN

When and Where: Streaming now on Zee 5

Director: Babu Yogeswaran

Cast: Vijay Antony, Ramya Nambeesan, Sonu Sood, Suresh Gopi, Radha Ravi, Yogi Babu

Story: An honest police officer is up against his senior who proves to be a thorn in his path while he seeks immediate treatment for his ailing son

A still from Vamanan

VAMANAN

When and Where: Streaming now on Manorama MAX

Director: AB Binil

Cast: Indrans, Seema G Nair, Hareesh Kanaran, Baiju Santosh, Niramal Palazhi

Story: A homestay manager has to secure a mansion from the clutches of paranormal forces

A still from Farhana

FARHANA

When and Where: Streaming now on Sony LIV

Director: Nelson Venkatesan

Cast: Aishwarya Rajesh, Selvaraghavan, Aishwarya Dutta, Jithan Ramesh, Anumol

Story: A woman's fight for survival and identity, 'Farhana' is an ode to the human instinct to emerge victorious against all odds

A still from Good Night

GOOD NIGHT

When and Where: Streaming on Disney+Hotstar from June 17

Director: Vinayak Chandrasekaran

Cast: K. Manikandan, Meetha Raghunath, Ramesh Thilak, Raichal Rabecca

Story: A middle-class man and an orphan fall in love but must surpass their differences to find their happily-ever after

A still from Pichaikkaran 2

PICHAIKKARAN 2

When and Where: Streaming now on Disney+Hotstar

Director: Vijay Antony

Cast: Vijay Antony, Kavya Thapar

Story: Sequel to the 2016 film, Pichaikkaran 2 traces a poor man's battle with a painful and illegal brain replacement surgery, leaving him to struggle against a rich billionaire

A still from Kanulu Terichina Kanulu Musina

KANULU TERICHINA KANULU MUSINA

When and Where: Streaming now on ETV WIN

Director: Sandeep Reddi KT

Cast: Sai Ronak, Devika Satheesh

Story: An innocent young love story gets bumpy when the boy's family accuse the girl of luring him, owing to his social status

A still from Raavana Kottam

RAAVANA KOTTAM

When and Where: Streaming now on Prime Video and Aha Tamil

Director: Vikram Sugumaran

Cast: Shanthnu, Anandhi, Prabhu, Ilavarasu

Story: Two sections of a village in Ramnad district are caught up in politics by bureaucrats

Read Also
Custody, Men Too, Undenaama: Trending and upcoming South-Indian films & shows that you can now enjoy...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Shaitan, Tamilarasan, Vamanan: Trending and upcoming South-Indian films & shows that you can now...

Shaitan, Tamilarasan, Vamanan: Trending and upcoming South-Indian films & shows that you can now...

Adipurush: Seat Reserved For Lord Hanuman In Theatres - Watch Video

Adipurush: Seat Reserved For Lord Hanuman In Theatres - Watch Video

Crackdown 2 Fame Waluscha De Sousa On Her Kids: All Three Are My Biggest Friends And Critics…

Crackdown 2 Fame Waluscha De Sousa On Her Kids: All Three Are My Biggest Friends And Critics…

Asur 2 Actress Anuritta K Jha's SHOCKING Revelation: I Was Taken Aback And Heartbroken When My Roles...

Asur 2 Actress Anuritta K Jha's SHOCKING Revelation: I Was Taken Aback And Heartbroken When My Roles...

Nazriya Nazim Fahadh's Adorable Pictures With Pet Oreo Will Make You Beam From Ear To Ear: SEE...

Nazriya Nazim Fahadh's Adorable Pictures With Pet Oreo Will Make You Beam From Ear To Ear: SEE...