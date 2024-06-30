Luv Sinha Hits Back At ‘Online Campaign’ For Not Attending Sonakshi-Zaheer Wedding: ‘Family Will Always Come First’

On June 23, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married in an intimate civil ceremony in the presence of their family and friends. The wedding was followed by a grand reception with many celebrity guests in Bandra.

However, there was speculation related to Sonakshi’s brothers Luv Sinha and Kussh attended the wedding with Zaheer Iqbal. In the video, there were seen that Sonakshi's close friend, Saqib Saleem was taking care of all the brotherly duties during the ceremony.

Here's What Luv Stated

However, now after Kussh, Luv Sinha has cleared the air and made a statement on social media. He hit back at the ‘online campaign’, and feels that they are targeting him. Addressing the talk about him attending Sonakshi’s wedding, he shared a not on Instagram, and wrote, “Why I chose not to attend. Running an online campaign against me on a false premise won’t change the fact that for me my family will always come first.”

Here's What Kussh Stated Earlier

Kussh revealed to News 18, that he attended the wedding and claimed that the reports of him not attending the wedding are untrue. According to him, “I have already seen people publishing inaccurate information. It started with an article in a leading portal that had a quote from an unnamed source. I am not sure who’s doing all this right now and where it’s coming from. But a few houses have my images [from the night]." He also stated that, "this is a sensitive time for the family".

Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal’s Wedding

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal dated for 7 years before they had a registered marriage followed by a grand reception. They duro released some stunning pictures of their wedding which went viral on the internet.

Many Bollywood celebs such as Salman Khan, Rekha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Huma Qureshi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Tabu, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Sharmin Segal Mehta, and others attended the wedding.