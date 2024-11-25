Lucky Baskhar OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Dulquer Salmaan's Film Online

Lucky Baskhar OTT Release Date | A still from the film's trailer

Lucky Baskhar is a Telugu film starring Dulquer Salmaan as the lead. The movie was released on October 31, 2024, and it received a positive response from audiences and critics. It is set to release on OTT in November 2024.

When and where to watch Lucky Baskhar?

The film is set to drop on November 28, 2024. It will be available on Netflix. The streaming giant shared the poster of the film on Instagram and wrote, "Luck doesn’t knock twice… unless you’re Baskhar 👀Watch Lucky Baskhar on Netflix, out 28 November in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi!"

Plot

The film is set in 1980. It revolves around Baskhar, a low-middle-class man who works at a bank and has big dreams. He struggles to support his family while facing humiliation and debt. Baskhar life takes a dramatic turn when he decides to invest in a risky scheme that leads him to gamble. The film explores themes of morality, redemption, and ambition.

All about Lucky Baskhar

Lucky Baskhar is written and directed by Venky Atluri. The film features Dulquer Salmaan as Baskhar Kumar, Meenakshi Chaudhary as Sumathi, Sarvadaman D Banerjee as Prahalad Kumar, Surya Sreenivas as Sandee, Maanasa Choudhary as Mona, Sachin Khedekar as Vinod Bhosle, Sudha as Sumathi's mother, Tinnu Anand as Chairman of Magadha Bank, and Prabhas Sreenu as a visa consultant, among others.

It is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.