Joy OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Joy is a biographical film starring Bill Nighy, James Norton and Thomasin McKenzie in the lead roles. The film is based on the true story of the world's first in vitro fertilization baby, Loise Brown. It had a world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival on October 15, 2024 and later it was released in theatres on November 15, 2024. The film is streaming on OTT.

Release date and platform of Joy

The film is currently streaming on Netflix. The streaming giant shared the trailer on X and wrote, "JOY, the incredible true story of how IVF was invented, is now playing on Netflix. Starring Thomasin McKenzie, James Norton and Bill Nighy."

JOY, the incredible true story of how IVF was invented, is now playing on Netflix.



Starring Thomasin McKenzie, James Norton and Bill Nighy. pic.twitter.com/vciu5Rvgxv — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) November 22, 2024

Plot

The plot of the series is set in the 1960s and 1970s and follows the story of three visionary doctors: Patrick Steptoe, Robert Edwards, and Jean Purdy. They work together with the motto of making babies through the use of test tubes, aiming to assist women who are unable to conceive naturally. The series highlights the challenges they face and their dedication to their mission, even as society and the scientific community question their efforts and whether their quest truly serves the interests of science.

Cast and production of Joy

The cast of the film includes Bill Nighy, James Norton, Thomasin McKenzie, Joanna Scanlan, Charlie Murphy, Rish Shah, Ella Bruccoleri, and Tanya Moodie, among others. It is directed by Ben Taylor and written by Jack Thorne. The film is produced by Finola Dwyer and Amanda Posey under the banner of Wildgaze and Pathe.