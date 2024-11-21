 Bagheera OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Sriimurali's Superhero Film
Sunanda Singh
Bagheera OTT Release Date | Trailer

Bagheera is a superhero film starring Sriimurali in the lead role. The film was released in theatres on October 31, 2024, and it received positive reviews from critics and audiences. The film had a worldwide box office collection of Rs 29 crore and it emerged as the highest-grossing Kannada film of 2024. It is streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Bagheera?

The film is streaming on Netflix. The Kannada language film is written and directed by Dr Suri.

What is the story of Bagheera?

The film centres around a young boy named Vedanth, who aspires to be like Superman and sees him as a symbol of hope. However, he eventually decides to follow in his father's footsteps and become a police officer like Prabhakar, his father. Years later, after successfully passing the exam, Vedanth joined the police force. One day, he organises a police operation that leads to the arrest of several gangsters.

However, he is shocked to discover that the criminals are released due to the corruption of high-ranking officers. He also learns that his father is also a corrupt officer. However, his life turns upside down when he discovers that a girl died by suicide because she was sexually assaulted. After the incident, Vedanth decides to seek justice. He wears a superhero costume and becomes Bagheera, a vigilante who indiscriminately kills wrongdoers. But, when a CBI officer named Guru commands his team to apprehend Bagheera at all costs, will Vedanth be able to protect his true identity?

Cast and production of Bagheera

Bagheera features Sriimurali as IPS Vedanth Prabhakar and Bagheera, Rukmini Vasanth as Dr Sneha, Prakash Raj as Guru, a CBI officer, Achyuth Kumar as Prabhakar, Rangayana Raghu as Narayana and Sudha Rani as Vedanth's mother, among others. It is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the baneer of Hombale Films.

