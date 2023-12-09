Lucky Ali Concert In Mumbai: Ticket Price To Venue, Everything You Need to Know | Photo Via Instagram

Lucky Ali, born Maqsood Mahmood Ali, made his debut with the album Sunoh, which established him as a singer; however, later, he made his breakthrough in Bollywood with two hit tracks, Ek Pal Ka Jeena and Na Tum Jaano Na Hum from Rakesh Roshan's Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai (2000), starring Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel in the lead.

Born to Bollywood actor, Mehmood Ali and Mahelaka aka Madhu Ali, in the 1990s, Lucky Ali had emerged as a significant figure of Indipop.

Lucky Ali Live Concert In Mumbai

Lucky Ali is all set to charm his audiences with his soulful tracks as he will be performing his first-ever indoor live concert in Mumbai on the 24th of December, 2023.

Where:

NESCO Hall 4, Goregaon, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400063

Time:

From 6.30 PM onwards.

Duration:

2 hours.

Age:

16+ years.

How To Book Tickets:

Tickets for Lucky Ali's concert will be available on Book My Show, which has an access to all things entertainment!

Ticket Prices:

General Early Bird- ₹799 onwards to Diamond Table for 8- ₹96,000

Meanwhile, Lucky Ali has sung many songs including Safarnama (Tamasha), Aa Bhi Ja (Sur: The Melody of Life), Dekha Hai Aise Bhi (Sifar), Hairat (Anjaana Anjaani), Aahista Aahista (Bachna Ae Haseeno), Kitni Haseen Zindagi, and Jaane Kya Dhoondta Hai (Sur: The Melody of Life) among others.