Lucky Ali's impromptu rendition of 'O Sanam' breaks the internet, AGAIN!

A video of singer-songwriter Lucky Ali, who's known for his distinctly different voice and soulful melodies, is currently going viral on the internet and leaving netizens nostalgic. The video shows the popular Indie-pop artist singing the chartbuster 'O Sanam' from his debut album.

The 62-year-old singer, known for his simple ballad-style singing and melodious voice, made his pop debut in 1996 with the album 'Sunoh'. After being rejected by several record labels, the singer had shot to fame with the album that also included songs like 'Pyaar ka Musafir', 'Sunoh', 'Tum Hi Se, 'Yeh Zameen Hai. Aasman hai', 'Yeh Mumbai Nagariya' and more. However, 'O Sanam' remains to be one of his most loved songs.

On Saturday, a video shared by actor-politician Nafisa Ali Sodhi broke the internet and several users took to the comments section to take a trip down the memory lane. Several others, however, noted that a horde of crowd surrounded Ali in close proximity amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the video below: