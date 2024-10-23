 Lubber Pandhu OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Stream
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentLubber Pandhu OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Stream

Lubber Pandhu OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Stream

The Tamil language film is written and directed by Tamizharasan Pachamuthu

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 04:50 PM IST
article-image
Lubber Pandhu OTT Release Date | Trailer

Lubber Pandhu stars Harish Kalyan and Gethu Dineshin the lead roles. The film was released theatrically on September 20, 2024, and received positive response from the critics and audiences. It will release on OTT in October 2024.

When and where to watch Lubber Pandhu?

The film will be streaming from October 31, 2024, on Disney+ Hotstar. It is written and directed by Tamizharasan Pachamuthu.

Plot

FPJ Shorts
'Only Ads Are Fast...': Shiv Sena (UBT) Takes Dig At Shinde Govt After VIDEO Shows Locals Pushing Mumbai Police Vehicle
'Only Ads Are Fast...': Shiv Sena (UBT) Takes Dig At Shinde Govt After VIDEO Shows Locals Pushing Mumbai Police Vehicle
Viral VIDEO: Violent Clash Erupts Between Group Of Students Outside Sharda University In Greater Noida
Viral VIDEO: Violent Clash Erupts Between Group Of Students Outside Sharda University In Greater Noida
'Avoid Misleading, Unverified Information': Jaya Bachchan’s Family Refutes False Reports Of Her Mother Indira Bhaduri's Death
'Avoid Misleading, Unverified Information': Jaya Bachchan’s Family Refutes False Reports Of Her Mother Indira Bhaduri's Death
'When Xi’s Thinking, Modi’s Linking, And Putin’s Just Sitting': Business Tycoon Harsh Goenka's Humorous Take On Global Leadership Dynamics
'When Xi’s Thinking, Modi’s Linking, And Putin’s Just Sitting': Business Tycoon Harsh Goenka's Humorous Take On Global Leadership Dynamics

The movie tells the story of a young cricketer named Anbu, who is denied entry into a cricket team due to caste discrimination. Years later, he is given a chance to join the team, but despite being a talented bowler, he is not given the opportunity to play. This creates a rivalry between Anbu and the team's captain, Gethu. Things get more complicated when Anbu falls in love with Gethu's daughter.

Read Also
Meiyazhagan OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Karthi, Arvind Swamy's Film Online
article-image

Cast and production of Lubber Pandhu

Lubber Pandhu features Harish Kalyan as Anbu, Swasika as Yasodhai, Attakathi Dinesh as Gethu, Sanjana Krishnamoorthy as Durga, Bala Saravanan as Kathadi, Kaali Venkat as Karuppaiya, Devadarshini as Anbu's mother, Jenson Dhivakar as Kozhandha, TSK as Venkates, Vishwa Mithran as teenager Kathadi, and Parvez Musharaf as teenager Anbu.

It is produced by S Lakshman Kumar and A Venkatesh under Prince Pictures. Dinesh Purushothaman has done the cinematography and Sean Roldan has composed the music. Madan Ganesh has done the editing of the film.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

I Want To Talk: Abhishek Bachchan Announces New Film With Shoojit Sircar; Check Release Date

I Want To Talk: Abhishek Bachchan Announces New Film With Shoojit Sircar; Check Release Date

'Avoid Misleading, Unverified Information': Jaya Bachchan’s Family Refutes False Reports Of Her...

'Avoid Misleading, Unverified Information': Jaya Bachchan’s Family Refutes False Reports Of Her...

Is Radhikka Madan Dating Call Me Bae's Vihaan Samat? Actress REACTS

Is Radhikka Madan Dating Call Me Bae's Vihaan Samat? Actress REACTS

Lubber Pandhu OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Stream

Lubber Pandhu OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Stream

'Mere Upar Sharab Pheki, Bahut Maara..': Bigg Boss 18's Hema Sharma Makes EXPLOSIVE Revelations...

'Mere Upar Sharab Pheki, Bahut Maara..': Bigg Boss 18's Hema Sharma Makes EXPLOSIVE Revelations...