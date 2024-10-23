Lubber Pandhu OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Stream

Lubber Pandhu OTT Release Date | Trailer

Lubber Pandhu stars Harish Kalyan and Gethu Dineshin the lead roles. The film was released theatrically on September 20, 2024, and received positive response from the critics and audiences. It will release on OTT in October 2024.

When and where to watch Lubber Pandhu?

The film will be streaming from October 31, 2024, on Disney+ Hotstar. It is written and directed by Tamizharasan Pachamuthu.

Plot

The movie tells the story of a young cricketer named Anbu, who is denied entry into a cricket team due to caste discrimination. Years later, he is given a chance to join the team, but despite being a talented bowler, he is not given the opportunity to play. This creates a rivalry between Anbu and the team's captain, Gethu. Things get more complicated when Anbu falls in love with Gethu's daughter.

Cast and production of Lubber Pandhu

Lubber Pandhu features Harish Kalyan as Anbu, Swasika as Yasodhai, Attakathi Dinesh as Gethu, Sanjana Krishnamoorthy as Durga, Bala Saravanan as Kathadi, Kaali Venkat as Karuppaiya, Devadarshini as Anbu's mother, Jenson Dhivakar as Kozhandha, TSK as Venkates, Vishwa Mithran as teenager Kathadi, and Parvez Musharaf as teenager Anbu.

It is produced by S Lakshman Kumar and A Venkatesh under Prince Pictures. Dinesh Purushothaman has done the cinematography and Sean Roldan has composed the music. Madan Ganesh has done the editing of the film.