 Meiyazhagan OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Karthi, Arvind Swamy's Film Online
Sunanda SinghUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 03:57 PM IST
Meiyazhagan OTT Release Date | Trailer

Meiyazhagan is a family drama film starring Karthi and Arvind Swamy in the lead roles. The film was released on September 27, 2024, and received a positive response from the audiences and critics. It is set to release on OTT in October 2024.

When and where to watch Meiyazhagan?

The film is set to premiere on October 27, 2024. It will be available on Netflix.

Story

The film's story revolves around Arul, who sells his ancestral home in 1986 and distances himself from his family and culture. After many years, Arul finds himself unhappy and decides to return to his hometown for a cousin's wedding. At the wedding, Arul reconnects with his cousin, and despite not remembering spending time together in the past, they rebuild their relationship. The film depicts how their bond impacts their lives.

Cast

The cast of the film includes Karthi as Meiyazhagan, Arvind Swamy as Arulmozhi Varman, Raichal Rebecca as a flower vendor, Merku Thodarchi Malai Antony, Sri Divya as Nandhini, Rajkumar as Giridharan, Devadarshini Sukumaran as Hema, Jayaprakash as Arivudai Nambi, Sriranjani as Valliyammal, Karunakaran as Jagadeesh, MS Bhaskar as jallikattu c, and Indumathy Manikandan as Latha, among others.

Canary Black OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
All about Meiyazhagan

The Tamil language film is written and directed by C Prem Kumar. It is produced by Jyothika and Suriya under 2D Entertainment. Govind Vasantha has composed the music and Mahendiran Jayaraju has done the cinematography. The film is distributed by Sakthi Film Factory.

