Lovebirds Sushant and Rhea are glowing after lovey-dovey Paris vacay

Sushant and Rhea reportedly started dating at the beginning this year, and went on to make public appearances after their trip to Leh Ladakh with close friends. Since then, the two have been seen enjoying each other’s company at parties, events and their birthday celebrations.

Earlier Sushant Singh Rajput refused to open up about his equation with Rhea, during an interview with Man's World India Magazine, he said, "I’m seeing many. Oh, you mean it as a metaphor? I’m not allowed to say. It’s not that someone else is saying that I’m not allowed to say it. I cannot allow myself to say anything. Right now, it’s not right to say. People shouldn’t start talking about things in a nascent stage as if they are very sure of it. Why do that? If you ask me any question that has to do with me, I can say it. If I was seeing somebody, I’d have to ask that somebody. Probably your question, if well-founded, will help me insinuate it to the other person to know what to say next time. And probably when you put me on the cover next time, I’ll say it."