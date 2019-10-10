Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty share pictures from Paris, keep fans wondering

Apart from his films, Sushant Singh Rajput has been in the news of late for his personal life, as there are rumours of him dating Rhea Chakraborty. The two have remained tight-lipped about their relationship status in public. However, recently the two actors have flown off to Paris for a getaway.
The two, however, have not shared pictures with each other from the trip. Sushant, on Wednesday, shared a video to his Instagram profile, which shows him entering Disneyland. Sharing the short video, in which he enters the theme park enthusiastically, Sushant wrote on Instagram, “Mickey in Disneyland! ✨#livingMyDreams #lovingMyDreams.”
The actor has been shot from behind as he walks into the grand entrance of the park.
Rhea Chakraborty, too, shared pictures on social media from her trip to Paris. Check out her pictures from her trip here:
Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in the film Chhichhore which crossed Rs 100 crores at the box-office within a few days of release.
