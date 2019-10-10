Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty share pictures from Paris, keep fans wondering

Apart from his films, Sushant Singh Rajput has been in the news of late for his personal life, as there are rumours of him dating Rhea Chakraborty.

Apart from his films, Sushant Singh Rajput has been in the news of late for his personal life, as there are rumours of him dating Rhea Chakraborty. The two have remained tight-lipped about their relationship status in public. However, recently the two actors have flown off to Paris for a getaway.

The two, however, have not shared pictures with each other from the trip. Sushant, on Wednesday, shared a video to his Instagram profile, which shows him entering Disneyland. Sharing the short video, in which he enters the theme park enthusiastically, Sushant wrote on Instagram, “Mickey in Disneyland! ✨#livingMyDreams #lovingMyDreams.”

The actor has been shot from behind as he walks into the grand entrance of the park.

Rhea Chakraborty, too, shared pictures on social media from her trip to Paris. Check out her pictures from her trip here:

#Louvre ð Life came around a full circle , once again . The widowed nuts fell off the branches , It looked like the tree of life was shedding tears .. Each nut falling on people's heads They had gathered to watch this mighty tree break down and cry. She wouldn't stop shedding these drops of nuts , they wouldn't stop gathering by A chill ran down her bark all into her roots , And the Earth shook and people let loose She burst out laughing , dancing , singing a song The tree of life had shed her thorns She was now ready to bear more fruit than ever ; What use would they be ? - all these little people were now scared of her , forever So she uprooted herself , and walked off There she goes , hopping away into infinity She had finally found peace ,love and divinity ! #rheality #imapoetandnowyouknowit

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in the film Chhichhore which crossed Rs 100 crores at the box-office within a few days of release.

