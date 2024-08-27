'Love Does Not Boast': Natasa Stankovic Shares Cryptic Note After Reports Claim She Divorced Hardik Pandya As He Was 'Full Of Himself'

Actress Natasa Stankovic shared a cryptic note on Monday night, days after viral reports suggested that the real reason behind her divorce with Team India cricketer Hardik Pandya was that he was "too full of himself".

While Natasa is yet to speak about the divorce in public, she took to her Instagram stories to share a post which mentioned what love should and shouldn't be.

"Love is patient. Love is kind. It does not envy. It does not boast. It is not proud. It does not dishonour others. It is not self-seeking. It is not easily angered. It keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always preserves. Love never fails," the note read.

As soon as she shared the post, netizens felt that it was an indirect jibe at her soured equation with Hardik and a confirmation of the reports that stated the "real reason" behind their divorce.

After months of speculations, in July this year, Hardik and Natasa announced their divorce with a joint statement. "After 4 years of being together, we have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family," their statement read.

Soon after, Natasa moved back to her home country, Serbia, with their son Agastya.

A few days ago, Hardik was all over the news after reports went viral that he was dating British singer-actress Jasmin Walia. While they neither confirmed nor denied the reports, another portal claimed that the reason behind his divorce with Natasa was his "flamboyant" nature.

"He was too flamboyant for her, too full of himself. Natasa could not handle it anymore. She realised that there was a major gap between how they were as people. She tried to match it up to him but it made her feel uncomfortable," a report in Times Now stated.