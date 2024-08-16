'Internet Owes Her Apology': Netizens React To Natasa Stankovic's Post Amid Hardik Pandya-Jasmin Walia Dating Rumours

Actress Natasa Stankovic, who has moved back to Serbia after her divorce with Team India cricketer Hardik Pandya, is now at the receiving end of apologies from netizens, who had earlier called her a 'gold digger'. The change of heart comes after reports went viral that Pandya was secretly dating British singer-actress Jasmin Walia, and was even holidaying with her.

Natasa took to her Instagram handle on Thursday to drop some photos of herself from her latest photoshoot, and what followed next was something even she might not have expected. Her post got flooded with messages from desi netizens apologising to her for shaming and doubting her after the divorce.

"Internet owes her an apology," a netizen commented, while another wrote, "Those who were abusing her should apologise now". "Her silence while receiving hate shows how much dignity this woman carry," a user stated, and another wrote, "Hamara hi sikka khota nikla".

After months of speculations, Hardik and Natasa announced their divorce on July 18, post which the actress was trolled, ridiculed and shamed on social media, to the point that she had to turn off the comments section under her post.

Post the announcement, she flew back to her home country, Serbia, with son Agastya, and a few days ago, she grabbed eyeballs after eagle-eyed netizens saw her 'liking' several posts about cheating and toxic relationships.

While the internet was still confused, reports surfaced that Hardik was dating Jasmin Walia, and netizens joined the dots after the two shared their pictures and videos from the exact same location in Greece on the same day on their respective social media handles.

Netizens also dug out a picture of Jasmin in which she was seen cheering from Hardik's team Mumbai Indians during the Indian Premier League 2024.

Hardik, Jasmin and Natasa have so far maintained radio silence on the rumours surrounding their personal lives.