Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo Invites Petition Seeking Ban In Madurai High Court: Petitioner Demands Psychological Attention For Director

One of 2023's most commercially successful films, the Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Leo broke the box-office curse for the actor, whose last three films were considered dismal flops. It additionally elevated director Lokesh Kanagaraj as one of the few Tamil filmmakers who understands how to sell movies that are high on mass and class.

But, to be fair, the film also invited its fair share of criticism. While some were critical about Kanagaraj's wayward direction of the film, others were put off by the blatant use of violence and gore in crucial scenes. Although, in the film's defense, the praises were mostly reserved for Vijay, who completely sunk his teeth into playing the lead.

Read Also Leo Director Lokesh Kanagaraj Says He's NOT On Facebook Amid Reports Of His Account Getting Hacked

Currently, the movie has landed itself in legal trouble as a petition has been filed in the Madurai High Court, seeking a ban on the film's digital release and demanding psychological eval of the director. The petitioner, who goes by the name Raju Murugan and is based in Madurai, cites that the director has deployed excessive use of drugs, arms and ammunitions and has resorted to endorsing violence.

While that claim is largely untrue and Kanagaraj has only made a fictional story, the petitioner suggests otherwise and has also urged authorities to conduct a medical examination upon Kanagaraj to rule out any psychological defects.

Laughable as it may sound, but this demand comes in months after Leo has been released theatrically and continues to draw appreciation from netizens across the world. While the matter was presented at the court before Judges Vijayakumar and Krishnakumar, a lack of representation from Kanagaraj's end led to the matter being adjourned.

ABOUT LEO

Leo is the story of Parthiban (Vijay), who will go to any lengths to keep his family safe, when their existence is threatened as he resembles a dreaded gangster Leo, who was presumed to be dead. When Leo's father Antony (Sanjay Dutt) and Harold (Arjun Sarja) come after him, Parthiban must do what it takes to stop them. With music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the film also stars Trisha Krishnan, Madonna Sebastian, Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Priya Anand. Currently, the movie is streaming on Netflix.