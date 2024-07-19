Life Hill Gayi Trailer: Divyenndu, Kusha Kapila's Chaotic Drama Will Remind You Of Schitt's Creek In Desi Set-Up

The intriguing, hilarious and fun-filled trailer of Divyenndu and Kusha Kapila's web series Life Hill Gayi was unveiled by the makers on Friday (July 19). Directed by Prem Mistry and written by Jasmeet Singh Bhatia, the show also features Vinay Pathak, Kabir Bedi, Bhagyashree, Mukti Mohan and Aditi Govitrikar among others.

The trailer of the chaotic heartland drama shows siblings Dev (Divyenndu) and Kalki (Kusha) fight against all odds for their family inheritance. They are stripped of their wealth and they leave their lavish city life behind and land in a town of Uttarakhand to get their family property.

A lot of scenes in the trailer give Schitt's Creek vibes. For those unversed, Schitt's Creek is a TV sitcom which revolves around the story of a married couple suddenly going bankrupt and the only remaining asset they have is an ugly small town named Schitt's Creek.

Life Hill Gayi promises brilliant comic-timing of lead actors and it will also be interesting to see performances of veteran actors like Vinay Pathak, Kabir Bedi, and Bhagyashree.

Opening up about the show, Divyenndu said, “Dev believes in living life, king size. While he puts on a brave, know it all face but in reality, he is a vulnerable and affectionate guy. I was looking forward to a story such as this that allows me to tap into both the humorous as well as soft side of me. While on-screen Kusha and I are always quarreling but off-screen we became each other’s families. Life hill Gayi is a very relatable story of a dysfunctional family and I am sure each member in a family can relate to some or the other character in our series.”

Actress Kusha Kapila said, “Kalki's character is incredibly funny, dynamic, and relatable. From the moment I was introduced to her, I fell in love with her determination, her boss-lady vibe, and her authenticity so much that I knew this role was tailor-made for me and everything I bring to the table. The depth of Kalki's character and her world allowed us to explore our creative freedom and play with the quirks."

She added, "Her relationship with her family is unconventional, but their love is unbreakable. I personally believe families aren't meant to be perfect; their true beauty lies in their imperfections and dysfunction. At the end of the day, we all laugh off our troubles and differences, and that’s what truly matters. Working with Divyenndu as my on screen sibling and Vinay Pathak sir as my dad has been such a joy because banter comes naturally to all of us and it’s fun."

The show is all set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from August 9.