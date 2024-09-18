 LEAKED: Nagarjuna's Brutal Action Scene From Rajinikanth's Coolie Goes Viral; Netizens React (VIDEO)
Nagarjuna looked all action in the scene, threatening a man before beating him up with a hammer

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 06:15 PM IST
Superstar Nagarjuna is making headlines as his video from the sets of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie in Visakhapatnam leaked online. He portrays the role of Simon in the film. A fan captured the video in which he can be seen shooting a brutal action sequence.


In the clip which went viral on X, Nagarjuna is seen wearing a white suit and beating up a man with a hammer. A crew member conveys some lines in Tamil with proper pronunciation to Nagarjuna before the actor repeats them. One of the fans shared the video on X, and wrote, “#COOLIE: #Nagarjuna Scenes Leaked. This is Gonna Be Bigger This Time. #Rajinikanth | #LokeshKanagaraj.”

As soon as the video went viral on the internet, netizens shared their views about the leaked video and his action scene.

One of the users wrote, "#Nagarjuna negative role, ahh?"

Another user wrote, "Super #Coolie."

The third user wrote, "Just now watched the #Coolie leaked scenes & immediately deleted it after watching #Lokesh is cooking something massive for sure. Can't wait for Summer2025."

"Coolie has the potential to cross 750cr," a comment read.

Nagarjuna was announced a part of Coolie in August 2024 by Lokesh Kanagaraj. He took to X and wrote, “Thank you, Loki, I have been wanting to work with you since kaithi!!! Absolutely excited for our journey ahead @Dir_Lokesh. Looking forward to sharing screen space with the Thalaivar."

Apart from Nagarjuna, he also announced Soubin Shahir as Dayal, Shruti Haasan as Preethi, Sathyaraj as Rajasekar, and Upendra as Kaleesha in the project. In the film, Rajinikanth will portray the role of Deva. Coolie went on floors in Hyderabad in July 2024, and the team shot in Chennai in August 2024. Coolie's music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. It is expected to hit the screens in 2025.

