 'Hard Work In Vain': Director Lokesh Kanagaraj Upset As Nagarjuna's Coolie Action Scene LEAKED Online
Lokesh Kanagaraj also urged people not to share the leaked video on social media

Ria SharmaUpdated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 05:20 PM IST
Director Lokesh Kanagaraj has reacted to a scene from his upcoming film Coolie, featuring Nagarjuna, getting leaked on social media. He said that hard work of many people has gone in vain after a video from the shoot of the film went viral. For those unversed, a now-viral video from the sets of Coolie shows Nagarjuna performing a brutal action scene.

Taking to his official X account, Lokesh also urged people not to share the video. He wrote, "Two months of hard work by many people have gone in vain because of one recording."

"I humbly request everyone not to engage in such practices, as they spoil the overall experience. Thank you," Lokesh added.

In the clip which went viral on X, Nagarjuna is seen wearing a white suit and beating up a man with a hammer. The actor has not reacted to his leaked video yet.

In Coolie, the actor plays the role of Simon. He was announced a part of the film in August 2024 by Lokesh. The actor had then shared on social media, "Thank you, Loki, I have been wanting to work with you since kaithi!!! Absolutely excited for our journey ahead @Dir_Lokesh. Looking forward to sharing screen space with the Thalaivar."

Apart from Nagarjuna, the filmmaker also announced Soubin Shahir as Dayal, Shruti Haasan as Preethi, Sathyaraj as Rajasekar, and Upendra as Kaleesha in the project.

In the film, Rajinikanth will portray the role of Deva. Coolie went on floors in Hyderabad in July 2024, and the team shot in Chennai in August 2024. Coolie's music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. It is expected to hit the screens in 2025.

