Lata Mangeshkar Health Update: Singer's team says she is back home and recovering

Veteran singer and legend Lata Mangeshkar was reportedly rushed to Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai this morning i.e. on Nov 11 after complaints of breathing difficulty. There she received treatment from the hospital's senior medical advisor Dr Farooq E Udwadi.

She was brought into the hospital at 1:30 AM and is now in a stable condition. Lata Mangeshkar's team told news agency ANI: "Lata Mangeshkar had chest infection so she was taken to Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai today. She is now back at her home and is recovering."

A day before, i.e. yesterday, on Nov 10, the singer took to Twitter to share the first look of her niece Padmini Kohlapure as Gopika Bai in Ashutosh Gowarikar’s magnum opus Panipat and wished her and the Panipat team a good luck.