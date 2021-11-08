Lara Dutta, Prateik Babbar to feature in Kunal Kohli's 'Hiccups and Hookups'

Actors Lara Dutta Bhupathi and Prateik Babbar will be seen sharing screen space in filmmaker Kunal Kohli's directorial 'Hiccups and Hookups'.

The upcoming project is Lionsgate Play's first Indian original show. On Monday, the host of characters were introduced to the viewers by none other than Rajkummar Rao in a new video.

In the clip, Rajkummar is seen introducing the new Rao's in town 'shocking and not rocking'. He refers to Lara Dutta's character as a 'modern stree' who is confused about her dating options. Prateik Babbar is introduced as the guy who considers himself to be the 'Newton of Relationships' as he believes dating is a game of Snakes and Ladders.

Shinnova who plays the teenage daughter of Lara Dutta's character in the show, according to Rajkummar, considers herself the 'Queen of Relationships.' But eventually, she ends up getting caught in situations that go against her.

Talking about his association, Rajkummar said, "All three characters that I introduce have a mind of their own. They are full of sass combined with a lot of spunk. They have been on my mind as they go about living their life to the fullest without any filters. And yes, it looks like, it's time for a Rao like me to 'Ghabrao' because this new set of Raos is clearly going to keep me on my toes with their adventures."

Directed by Kunal Kohli, 'Hiccups and Hookups' is touted as a bold and progressive show about a family which doesn't believe in filters or boundaries.

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 07:32 PM IST