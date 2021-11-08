'I have been going nuts': Lara Dutta reacts to memes and rumours that she's on a dating app; Watch Video

Bollywood actress Lara Dutta on Monday dismissed rumours of being on a dating app.

Taking to Instagram, Lara shared a video and said she has been seeing several memes and has been receiving messages about the fake profile.

In the video, she said, “Since yesterday, my feed has been flooded with some memes and some messages. They have been telling me that I have a profile on some kind of a dating app. So, it’s been absolutely crazy. I have been going nuts since yesterday, trying to answer people one by one and tell them what the truth really is. So, I thought it is better to just go online and clarify it with you right here right now that I am not on any dating app, have never been on one and am not on any right now either.”

Lara’s reaction came after several meme accounts claimed she was on one of the dating apps.

In the clip, Lara added that she isn’t against such apps. “Not that I have anything against dating apps. I think it is an absolutely fantastic way for people to actually connect and meet each other. I am personally not on a dating app at the moment. So, for all the memes that are doing the rounds out there, am very amused to see most of them but there’s not much truth in there. I do very few Insta lives so it’s really fun to connect with you all of you, who are here today. But if you do hear this, please know that all the memes that are doing the rounds that am on some dating app, am not on any dating app guys.”

The ‘Bell Bottom’ actress shared the video with the caption, “Dating site???? Me???!!!! Truth or myth?!!”

Check out the video here:

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Towards the end of the video, Lara also teased her fans and followers about an exciting news which she promised to share later in the day.

Several B-Town celebs also reacted to the video. Actress Soha Ali Khan commented, “Hahahahahahaha!!! I want to see this profile.”

Lara married Mahesh Bhupathi in 2011. In 2012, the couple welcomed their daughter Saira. Lara was last seen in the film ‘Bell Bottom’ in which she played the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film starred Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 03:31 PM IST