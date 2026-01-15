Uorfi Javed's Sister Dolly Javed On Dealing With Online Trolls: 'I Genuinely Don't Care Anymore' - EXCLUSIVE

Dolly Javed, sister of social media sensation and actor Uorfi Javed, opened up about her relationship with online comments and trolling, revealing how years of scrutiny shaped her thick skin. In a recent interview with The Free Press Journal, Dolly spoke about facing both positive and negative remarks on social media and how she has learned to remain unaffected by public opinion.

Reflecting on when the criticism began, Dolly said the attention came much before social media became a dominant force. “I started receiving such comments right from my school days because my sister entered the acting industry,” she shared, explaining that her family became a subject of gossip once Uorfi entered showbiz.

Coming from a small town and being part of a family of four sisters, she said, only added to the chatter. “When you are four sisters, people want to gossip… when you don’t have a dad then also people want to gossip,” she added.

Dolly credited her relatives for inadvertently preparing her to deal with judgment. “I think mujhe bahot acche se hi training de di mere rishtedaaron ne ki do not give a f**k about it,” she said bluntly, pointing out that constant commentary from close circles made her emotionally resilient at a young age.

Drawing a relatable comparison, Dolly described social media as an extension of her relatives’ living room. “For me, Instagram is like my relatives’ house. Whenever they feel like taunting or commenting, they just go ahead and do it,” she said. Using humour to explain her perspective, she added, “It’s like the mother-in-law and the husband’s sister are sitting there, saying whatever they want, as if we are their personal property.”

Today, Dolly says she no longer lets such remarks affect her. “Main dhyaan hi nahi deti hoon aur sirf mazaak udaati hoon iska ab. I genuinely don’t care,” she asserted. However, she admitted it wasn’t always this easy. “When I was in class 7-8 then it used to bother me, but now I have learned my lesson,” she said.

Turning the narrative around, Dolly concluded on a confident note, embracing the attention that comes her way. “If people are obsessed with me, thank you so much… I love it,” she said, making it clear that criticism no longer holds power over her.