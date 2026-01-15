Dolly Javed Admits She Was Insecure Of Sister Uorfi Javed Amid Constant Comparisons: 'I Was Really Sad When...'

Reality TV star and content creator Dolly Javed is steadily carving her own space in the entertainment industry. However, the journey hasn’t been easy, especially as the youngest sister of fashion icon Uorfi Javed, with constant comparisons following her every move. The sisters appeared together on the reality show Follow Kar Lo Yaar, after which comparisons became unavoidable. Despite trying to carve her own path, Dolly admitted that being measured against Uorfi repeatedly took an emotional toll.

In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, she spoke about dealing with insecurity, choosing not to discuss it with Uorfi, and their close-knit yet chaotic sibling bond.

Dolly shared that while the comparisons initially left her feeling low, she eventually learned to see them as part of her individual journey.

“I think when Follow Kar Lo Yaar came, there were so many comparisons and it really got to my head. For two weeks, I was very sad because of all the comparisons. But then I realised, so what? I feel like I have to make my own place. I have not done any work yet. Follow Kar Lo Yaar was my first reality show. Obviously, people will compare. I had to realise that this is my journey and I have to make my own space by doing work so that people know there is a difference between her and me. At the end of the day, I do not see her as Uorfi Javed — I see her as my sister. I am proud of her. My sister is a rockstar. I know how hard she has worked and everything she has struggled with. People can say whatever they want, but I will take my time and make my own name. Even if I become very famous, I would still like for us to be called sisters because I am proud of my sisters.”

Explaining why she chose not to discuss her insecurities with Uorfi, Dolly said the issue was something she needed to resolve within herself. “Honestly, I did not talk to her about this at all. I just gave myself therapy in my mind and accepted the situation. I did not want to have an awkward conversation because things can get twisted, especially when your sister is doing well. I realised it is more of a me problem than her problem. It is an insecurity that comes from within and only when I do work and make my own place will it be fine.”

Opening up about their childhood, Dolly said growing up as five siblings was chaotic but deeply bonding. “There were so many fights growing up. We fought a lot over childish things like, ‘Why did you take my necklace?’ The fights were loud and someone would be crying in another room. During COVID, it felt like the Bigg Boss house at home. But even then, we stuck together through the hardest times. After my dad left, we became even more close-knit. We fought but we were always a group.”