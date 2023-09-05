Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet Spotted Kissing At Beyonce's Concert Amid Dating Rumours; Video Goes Viral

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner and actor Timothee Chalamet decided to go public with their romance while attending Beyonce Knowles' Renaissance Tour stop in Los Angeles. They were photographed getting cozy during the concert date, which marked the very first time the couple was seen together in public, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In a video circulating on X, formerly Twitter, the pair could be seen sitting close to each other at the show, which took place at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. Timothee had his arm around the back of "The Kardashians" star's chair.

The clip also saw the lovers totally engrossed in their chat as they leaned into each other. At one point, Kylie threw her head back as they laughed together.

For the musical outing, the "Call Me by Your Name" actor donned a black bomber jacket and a matching cap. As for Kylie, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul opted for a glamorous look as she wore a strapless top. The mom of two had her hair swept up in a chic updo.

Kylie and Timothee's first public appearance came after they were photographed exiting the actor's Beverly Hills estate separately on Saturday, August 26. Kylie tried to go low-key as she donned an all-black outfit. The 26-year-old makeup mogul also protected herself with a face mask when she left his rumored beau's L.A. home in her luxury Cadillac Escalade.

As for Timothee, the "Little Women (2019)" star allegedly passed through the residence gates in his new Lucid electric sedan just minutes earlier. The "Wonka" actor also attempted to go incognito, though he added some elements to his style by rocking a chunky chain around his neck.

Kylie and Timothee were first linked romantically in April via celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi. Neither Kylie nor Timothee has publicly commented on their rumored romance. They were rumored to be broken up last month, though the speculations were quick to get debunked.

