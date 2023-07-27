'Had Beautiful Breasts Before': Kylie Jenner Regrets Boob Job At The Age Of 19

Kylie Jenner has finally admitted to having a boob job when she was 19 during the Season 3 finale of The Kardashians. The 25-year-old makeup mogul had denied going under the knife for years and has now revealed that she is not quite impressed with the result.

Kylie revealed she got her "boobs done" shortly before getting pregnant with daughter Stormi Webster, who was born on February 1, 2018.

She reportedly said on the show, "I got my breasts done before Stormi… not thinking I would have a child when I was 20."

"Like, they were still healing. I had beautiful breasts. Natural t–s. Just gorgeous. Perfect size, perfect everything. And I just wish, obviously, I never got them done to begin with. I would recommend anyone who is thinking about it to wait until after children," Kylie concluded.

She also said that she would be heartbroken if her daughter wanted to get her body done at 19. Talking about her daughter, the star added, "She’s the most beautiful thing ever. I want to be the best mom and best example for her. I wish I could be her and do it all differently because I wouldn’t touch anything."

According to media reports, Kylie had said in 2016 that her increased breast size was due to "that time of the month" and that they would "deflate." She had also said that she wore a push-up bra which promises to boost the wearer's bust by two cup sizes.

