Inside Kylie Jenner's $13.5 million home in Hidden Hills, Los Angeles

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 16, 2023
Jenner currently, lives with her daughter, Stormi Webster, in Los Angeles in the suburban district of Hidden Hills, close to her siblings and mother, Kris Jenner. Designed by Martyn Lawrence Bullard, her mansion is a true extension of her personality
Kylie Jenner's home opens up to a dreamy staircase: stunning all-white lobby with taupe wooden flooring
Kylie Jenner's all-grey living room: The space features floor-to-ceiling windows that look out to her backyard and swimming pool. A light grey velvet couch, grey linen curtains
Kylie Jenner's handbag closet includes expansive handbag collection from Birkins to collectibles from Judith Leiber, Chanel and Louis Vuitton, to name a few. Naturally, her prized possessions have a room of their own
Step inside Kylie Jenner's pink and white bedroom: Glossy white marble walls open up the space, and a neon pink sign above her fireplace reads 'The kiss was beautiful'
Kylie’s luxurious bathroom
Kylie’s beautifully decorated patio with the potted orange tree adding a pop of colour behind her
