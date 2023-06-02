Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet meet each others' families: Are they taking their relationship to next level?

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet | Twitter

The rumour mill has been abuzz with speculation about the status of Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet's relationship, and it seems they have taken a significant step forward.

The 'Kardashians' star and the 'Call Me By Your Name' actor were recently photographed together for the first time, attending a family barbecue where they mingled with each other's relatives.

Some of the viral pictures capture the couple alongside Jenner's sister, Kendall Jenner, and Chalamet's sibling, actress Pauline Chalamet. The images show them enjoying quality time together, suggesting their connection has deepened.

During the gathering, Kylie, 25, looked effortlessly chic in a black ensemble, sporting tights, a leather jacket, and riding boots. Her hair was pulled back, revealing a casual yet elegant look.

Meanwhile, Pauline, 31, opted for a laid-back style, donning a white T-shirt, flannel shirt, and a hair clip to keep her hair in place. Unfortunately, Timothée's outfit remains a mystery as he was photographed solely inside his vehicle.

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet's rumoured relationship

This public appearance marks the first time the actor and the Hulu star have been seen together since rumors of their romance began circulating.

While an insider previously downplayed the seriousness of their relationship, stating that they were not in a committed partnership, recent developments indicate that things have indeed intensified.

According to reports, Kylie and Timothee have been spending more time together. In fact, they have been seen together almost every day.

Paparazzi have trailed the couple for weeks, capturing their coffee dates and joint workout sessions. Sources even suggest that Kylie has been residing at Timothée's Beverly Hills mansion for up to six days a week, leading to speculation that they may have moved in together.

Despite these intriguing developments, representatives for Kylie and Timothee have not yet commented on the nature of their relationship.

Here's how it started

The initial reports of a potential romance between Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet surfaced in April, with various sources hinting at their connection.

Although neither party confirmed the rumors, Kylie's car was spotted arriving at Timothée's residence, adding fuel to the speculation. The pair subsequently enjoyed a discreet taco date, although no photos of them together were captured at the time.

In April, both Kylie and Timothee attended Coachella separately, avoiding any public display of affection. A source revealed that Kylie deliberately chose to keep their relationship low-key during the event, prioritizing fun and relaxation with friends.

Kylie Jenner recently ended her relationship with rapper Travis Scott, with whom she shares two children, Stormi and Aire. Timothée, on the other hand, has not been romantically linked to any notable figures since his fling with Eiza González in 2020.