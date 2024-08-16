Kutch Express On OTT: Where To Watch National Film Award Winner Manasi Parekh's Gujarati Movie Online

Kutch Express is a Gujarati film starring Manasi Parekh and Ratna Pathak Shah in the lead roles. It was released in theatres on January 6, 2023, and Manasi Parekh has received a National Film Award in the category of Best Actress for her performance. The film is now streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Kutch Express?

The film is written by Rahuk Mallick and directed by Viral Shah. It is available in Gujarati and Hindi on ShemarooMe.

Plot

The film is set in Kutch and revolves around a housewife named Monghi who lives happily, just as she dreamed. However, things take an intense turn when she discovers that her husband is having an extramarital affair. What happens next is revealed in the film.

Cast and production of Kutch Express?

The film features Manasi Parekh as Monghi, Ratna Pathak Shah as Baiji, Kaushambi Bhatt as Diwali, Denisha Ghumra as Kanchan, Bhumika Barot as Jivi, Margi Desai as Kanku, Kumkum Das as Shobhna, Heena Varde as Mamta, Reeva Rachh as Stuti, Darsheel Safary as Avinash, Viraf Patel as Madan and Dharmendra Gohil as Dharmesh, among others.

It is produced by Parthiv Gohil and Manasi Parekh under Soul Sutra. Dhawalika Singh has done the cinematography and Sachin-Jigar has composed the music of the movie. The film is distributed by Coconut Movies Release.