Kushal Tandon Gives Glimpse Of Rumored Girlfriend Shivangi Joshi's Goofy Banter

Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi's camaraderie in Sony TV's Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka went ahead to be one of the most loved onscreen pairings. While there have been constant rumors about the duo's off screen romance too, both Shivangi and Kushal have refrained from commenting on the same yet. However, there has been no denial either.

Read Also Kushal Tandon, Shivangi Joshi Caught Kissing In Viral Video Days After Slamming Dating Rumours

Now, Kushal Tandon has taken to his Instagran stories to share a glimpse of Shivangi Joshi in her goofy element. In this video, Shivangi can be seen goofing around while Kushal captures her. He shared this video of Shivangi with a heart emoticon. Shivangi too reposted the same with a few emoticons.

Well, for the unversed, Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi have reportedly fallen in love on the sets of their show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka. The actors were also rumored to be getting engaged, however, this was denied by both of them publically. Sometime ago, a video of Shivangi and Kushal spending time together in Thailand had gone viral. The couple has also been spotted together at various occasions.

Shivangi and Kushal's show Barsatein was produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.