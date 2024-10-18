Kushal Tandon CONFIRMS Relationship With Shivangi Joshi, Says Marriage Can Happen 'Kabhi Bhi'

Photo Via Instagram

It's official! Kushal Tandon has finally confirmed his relationship with Shivangi Joshi after months of dating. Recently, the actor shared that while they're in love, they want to take things 'slow' when it comes to marriage plans.

Speaking to Times Of India, Kushal said that he is not tying the knot right but is 'definitely in love' with Shivangi. He expressed how his mother desperately wants to see him married. "Unka bas chale toh meri shaadi aaj hi karwa dein. And waise dekha jaye toh kuch bhi ho sakta hai, kabhi bhi. But the best part is that the search for a suitable girl for me by my parents has stopped now," the actor said.

Kushal and Shivangi reportedly fell in love on the sets of their television show Barsatein—Mausam Pyaar Ka. The show premiered in July 2023 and went off-air in February 2024.

Earlier, it was rumoured that the duo had gotten engaged. However, they took to their respective social media accounts to refute the engagement news.

Shivangi's post read, "I love rumours. I always find out amazing things about myself I never knew."

Kushal, on the other hand, said, "Yaar media wallloooo Ek bhath bathaooo, meri engagement horahiiii hain, our muje he nah pataaaaa?????? I am here in Thailand training my martial arts. Aisaaaa kaiseee karletheee Hoon aaap log, atleast thoro tho authentication news ki rahkaaaa Karoo mere bhai log? Ye apkeee source hain kaun (Hey media folks! Tell me something, I'm getting engaged and I don’t even know about it??? I'm here in Thailand training for martial arts. How do you guys do this? At least verify the news properly. Who are your sources anyway)?"

Kushal was earlier in a relationship with Gauahar Khan. The duo called it quits after being in a relationship for a year in 2014. The duo met during Bigg Boss 7 and started dating.