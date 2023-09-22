Kusha Kapila: 'Sukhee Could Possibly Be The Career-Defining Film For Me' |

Kusha Kapila, who became an overnight sensation during the pandemic with her quirky content is now gearing up for her dream Bollywood debut with Sukhee. The film that releases in theatres today is headlined by Shilpa Shetty. In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, Kusha talks about her journey to the silver screen, working with Shilpa, and more.

When asked about her journey so far, she tells, “I never thought that I would be an actor when I was creating content back in the day. It all began when I actually started seeing a scope to be in a feature film. One has to give a lot as an actor even more than as a content creator. I made my first video in 2017 and we are in 2023, it’s been a wild journey. It is important to do prominent roles in films else I can keep getting or doing smaller roles.”

Sharing further on the roadblocks she faced all these years, she reveals, “Of course, I had self-doubts but knowing my potential, it was quite okay. I have been an entertainer for almost five years so I kind of know the drill. I know my way out. I feel, Sukhee could be possibly the career defining film for me. I really hope that it turns out to be the way I want. It is an honest story about women.”

When asked about how the people in the film industry are treating you lately, especially after shooting for two mainstream commercial films, she avers, “Everyone is very kind to me. They are fine with me, they have supported and encouraged me.”

Shilpa, who plays the titular role in the film is an established star. When asked about her camaraderie with her, she shares, “She is very supportive and collaborative as an actor. She used to tell me to correct my hair, redo my makeup etc; For me, being on sets is fun and I used to forget that we as actors were on a job. She is very stable and calm at the job. She lets you be, I had a fantastic time with her.”

Besides Sukhee, Kusha will be seen in director Karan Boolani’s directorial Thank You For Coming that releases on October 6, 2023 alongside Bhumi Pednekar and others.

