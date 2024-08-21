Kusha Kapila On Dating Apps Culture: ‘I Missed That Train Long Back’

Khusha Kapila | Instagram

Popular social media influencer turned actress Kusha Kapila was in the news for her personal life. She parted ways with her husband Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia. In an interview, the actress opened up about her dating life and revealed on how people treat her.

She also revealed that she has never been on a dating app. Kusha shared insights into navigating the dating scene as a newly single woman. She feels making friends at 30 is the most difficult thing. She was questioned about dating and if she was on any apps. Speaking to Mashable India, she revealed, “I was never on the app, I missed the train long back, I was never single when this app as a culture happened. So I have never been on apps and now I feel that I have way past that.”

She discussed the challenges and awkward moments she faces being a quiet person. She was also further asked if she could do casual flirting.

Kusha stated, “I’m a very awkward person. Ek toh mere saath aaisa koi kuch karta bhi nahi hai, sachi bol rahi hu. People do talk to me with a lot of respect, that’s always a feeling I like more. That is true, people come to me for advice. I mostly know my friends and I know people from the industry.”

On the work front, Kusha will be next seen in the comedy series Life Hill Gayi, opposite Divyenndu Sharma in the lead roles. The series is set in Uttarakhand and revolves around two siblings who fight to inherit their grandfather's property.

The series features Kabir Bedi, Vinay Patak, Mukti Mohan, Vanshika Taparia, Annapurna Soni, Gyan Prakash, Hemant Panday, Meenal Sahu, Bhagyashree Patwardhan, Meenal Sahu, Vanshika Taparia, Aditi Govitrikar, Atul Srivastava and Ishtiyak Khan, in pivotal roles.

The show is directed by Prem Mistry, and produced by Apoorva Bajaj with Aarushi Nishank, Nikisha Karkera, Karn Gupta, Himank Gaur and Harsh Dasondhi. The six-episodic series is set to release on OTT on August 9, 2024.