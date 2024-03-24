Kunal Kemmu's Madgaon Express BEATS Randeep Hooda's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar At Box Office On Day 2

Two films -- Swatantrya Veer Savarkar and Madgaon Express -- that are polar opposites of each other, clashed at the box office on March 22, and the latter has emerged to be the clear winner. While the former is a biopic of the controversial freedom fighter, the latter is a pure comic caper, and looks like the audience is in the mood for a good laugh than an intense history lesson.

On Saturday, the second day of the films in the theatres, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar saw a slight jump and minted Rs 2.25 crore at the box office. On the other hand, Madgaon Express earned double of what it made on its opening day with Rs 3 crore.

The total box office collection of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar now stands at Rs 3.30 crore, while that of Madgaon Express is Rs 4.50 crore, thus, making it the winner.

Incidentally, both the films mark the directorial debuts of two actors. While Randeep plays the titular role in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, he also turned director for the film. Kunal Kemmu made his debut as a director with Madgaon Express, however, it stars Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi and Avinash Tiwary in the lead, while he has a special cameo in the film.

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar opened with mixed response from the critics, with most of them hailing Randeep's act but being critical about the screenplay. On the other hand, reviewers only have good things to say about Madgaon Express, and the positive word of mouth seems to be contributing to the film's growth.

With the extended Holi weekend, it will be interesting to see which film emerges as the final winner after its first Monday in theatres.