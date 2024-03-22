Madgaon Express Review: Kunal Kemmu Delivers A Top Notch Laugh Riot

Director: Kunal Kemmu

Cast: Divyenndu Sharma, Avinash Tiwary, Pratik Gandhi, Nora Fatehi, Remo D’souza, Upendra Limaye and others

Where: In theatres near you

Rating: 4 stars

In 2001, producer-director Farhan Akhtar not only introduced a fresh format of storytelling with his directorial debut Dil Chahta Hai but also rekindled love for Goa especially amongst the cinegoers. The Goa tourism industry must have thanked Farhan for making it the most popular destination for Indians. Soon after, friends, their interpersonal relationships and Goa trips became a thing in our Hindi films. It wasn’t less than a trend setter.

Followed by his own success, three-friends plot continued in their ventures. In 2011 film Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobara (however, Zoya took her narrative to the European continent but had a similar approach), Goa also played a pivotal role in Honeymoon Travels. Pvt. Ltd. (2007).

Actor Kunal Kemmu, who has been synonymous to comedy over so many years dons a hat of the director with Madgaon Express that is not less than a top notch laugh riot. Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Franchise (2006), Dhol (2007), Guddu Ki Gun (2015) and many more such films are credited to his phenomenal comic timing but who knew that he will helm a rib-ticking comedy someday with so much ease and conviction.

Although, the trailer doesn’t justify the film at all. Three childhood friends Ayush (Avinash Tiwary), Prateek (Pratik Gandhi) and Dodo (Divyenndu Sharma) reunite after years just to fulfil their dream of escaping to Goa together without knowing the big hurdle coming their way.

While Mendosa (Upendra Limaye), a local goon who is in search of his tonnes of cocaine meets these three only to realise a funny secret. Tasha/Tehreen (Nora Fatehi) and Doctor Danny (Remo D’souza) help the three to get away with Mendosa. Will Ayush, Prateek and Dodo head back Mumbai safely?

Kunal brings a hilarious tale of not so stereotypical boys, who are trapped in an adverse situation. His cameo in the film too is a breath of fresh air. The film might appear a bit of Dil Chahata Hai (2001), Delly Belly (2011), Go Goa Gone (2013), Golmaal (2006) or all of the above still Madgaon Express is fresh, engaging and enthralling in every possible aspect.

The 142-minute film will crack you up and leave you in splits. Madgaon Express is clearly well intended, well-told and well-executed film. The film scores high in every department, be it script or background score. Kunal has managed to keep his characters real, raw, relatable and funny to the core. They are compelling and play on your mind even after leaving the theatres.

Farhan’s earlier backed comic capers Fukrey 3 (2023) and Phone Bhoot (2022) are a cringe fest but Kunal’s Madgaon Express saves the trilogy by going horribly wrong big time. Wonder, how invested Kunal is while shaping his directorial. It’s certainly a case study for all the filmmakers who have directed him on-screen.

While right from Pathaan (2023) to Jawan (2023), Operation Valentine (2024) to Article 370 (2024), Tejas (2023) to Fighter (2024), good looking stars and their babes are on a spree to save the country, Madgaon Express is an easy-breezy affair that is need of the hour.

Over to the performances— Avinash, Pratik and Divyenndu give a remarkable performance right from the first frame to the last. Their camaraderie is well-knitted. Nora looks apt in her gypsy-hippie role. Upendra Limaye is chucklesome and Remo is a surprise package.

Madgaon Express is a comedy we all have been waiting and looking for a while now.