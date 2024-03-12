Kunal Kemmu To Have Cameo In Directorial Debut Madgaon Express, Actor To Add 'Interesting' Flavour In Film

Actor Kunal Kemmu, who is gearing up for the release of his directorial debut with the upcoming movie 'Madgaon Express', will also have a cameo in the film. Over the years, Kunal has delivered stellar performances in comedy films like 'Dhol', 'Go Goa Gone', 'Lootcase' and several others. So, it is natural for him to make an appearance in the film and pick the pulse of comedy from his three male leads.

Talking about the same, an insider said, "Kunal will have a cameo in 'Madgaon Express'. The actor who is making his directorial debut with the film has amazing comic timing while comedy has always been his genre and as he will be seen having a cameo in the film, he will definitely add an interesting flavour to the film."

The source further mentioned, "He started working on the script in 2016 and keeping the script in mind, he might also have a cameo in the film."

The trailer of 'Madgaon Express', which stars Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary was recently unveiled. It promises a madcap comedy of three friends set against the scenic backdrop of Goa. The film also stars Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam, injecting even more magic and humour into this multiverse of madness.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, 'Madgaon Express' is set to hit theatres on March 22.