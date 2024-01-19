 Kunal Kemmu's Directorial Debut Madgaon Express To Release In Theatres On March 22, FIRST Look Out
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKunal Kemmu's Directorial Debut Madgaon Express To Release In Theatres On March 22, FIRST Look Out

Kunal Kemmu's Directorial Debut Madgaon Express To Release In Theatres On March 22, FIRST Look Out

The comedy movie follows the journey of three childhood friends.

PTIUpdated: Friday, January 19, 2024, 07:38 PM IST
article-image
Kunal Kemmu's Directorial Debut Madgaon Express To Release In Theatres On March 22, FIRST Look Out | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut "Madgaon Express" will open in theatres on March 22, the makers announced Friday.

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's production banner Excel Entertainment announced the release date of the film on Instagram post and also unveiled the first look of the film.

Check out Kunal Kemmu's official announcement:

Read Also
Kunal Kemmu on Go Goa Gone 2, ‘As much as I would love to start with that film today, it’s...
article-image
Read Also
Soha Ali Khan receives adorable birthday wishes from husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya - see...
article-image

"Bachpan ke sapne. lag gaye apne!!! #MadgaonExpress mein aapka swagat hai. Taiyaar ho jao ek yaadgaar yatra ke liye. Releasing on 22nd March at cinemas near you," the post read.

Read Also
Kunal Kemmu Flaunts Chiselled Physique, Toned Abs In New Mirror Selfies
article-image

The comedy movie follows the journey of three childhood friends -- played by Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu and Avinash Tiwary -- who embark on a trip to Goa that goes completely off-track.

Read Also
Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu Watch Ind Vs NZ Semi-Final At Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium...
article-image

Kemmu, who has garnered acclaim for his work in movies such as "Kalyug", "Traffic Signal", "99", "Golmaal" franchise, "Go Goa Gone" and "Lootcase", has directed the movie from a script he wrote. The film also features Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam.

Read Also
Kunal Kemmu reveals how he reacted when he was offered 'Abhay': 'I was surprised...'
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Article 370: Yami Gautam Looks Fierce As Intelligence Agent, Film To Release On February 23

Article 370: Yami Gautam Looks Fierce As Intelligence Agent, Film To Release On February 23

Kriti Sanon Turns Up The Heat In White Bodycon Midi Dress With Long Fringes

Kriti Sanon Turns Up The Heat In White Bodycon Midi Dress With Long Fringes

Kunal Kemmu's Directorial Debut Madgaon Express To Release In Theatres On March 22, FIRST Look Out

Kunal Kemmu's Directorial Debut Madgaon Express To Release In Theatres On March 22, FIRST Look Out

Taapsee Pannu Says Audience Shouldn't Get 'Influenced' By Films Like Animal: 'People Should Have...

Taapsee Pannu Says Audience Shouldn't Get 'Influenced' By Films Like Animal: 'People Should Have...

Kareena Kapoor Proudly Wears Son Taimur's Bronze Medal, Calls Herself 'Hysterical Mom'

Kareena Kapoor Proudly Wears Son Taimur's Bronze Medal, Calls Herself 'Hysterical Mom'