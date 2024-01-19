Kunal Kemmu's Directorial Debut Madgaon Express To Release In Theatres On March 22, FIRST Look Out | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut "Madgaon Express" will open in theatres on March 22, the makers announced Friday.

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's production banner Excel Entertainment announced the release date of the film on Instagram post and also unveiled the first look of the film.

Check out Kunal Kemmu's official announcement:

"Bachpan ke sapne. lag gaye apne!!! #MadgaonExpress mein aapka swagat hai. Taiyaar ho jao ek yaadgaar yatra ke liye. Releasing on 22nd March at cinemas near you," the post read.

The comedy movie follows the journey of three childhood friends -- played by Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu and Avinash Tiwary -- who embark on a trip to Goa that goes completely off-track.

Kemmu, who has garnered acclaim for his work in movies such as "Kalyug", "Traffic Signal", "99", "Golmaal" franchise, "Go Goa Gone" and "Lootcase", has directed the movie from a script he wrote. The film also features Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam.