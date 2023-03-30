Kunal Kemmu on Go Goa Gone 2, ‘As much as I would love to start with that film today, it’s beyond my control’

Kunal Kemmu | Pic: Instagram/kunalkemmu

Kunal Kemmu is currently seen opposite Shweta Tripathi Sharma in Kanjoos Makhichoos. Directed by Vipul Mehta, the film premiered on Zee5 on March 24. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actor for an exclusive interaction. Excerpts:

Did you have an expectation that Kanjoos Makhichoos will be loved by the audiences?

Honestly, we do have expectations. On a higher level, it’s very rare that you meet up to your expectations, and rarely do you surpass them. But when you work hard on a film, you expect the kind of love that you come across. I am thankful for it.

Why did you agree to do this film?

I am not at all Kanjoos Makhichoos, so I agreed to do this role (smiles). The story is intriguing and interesting too. It’s a very well written story. Even though comedy is part of the film, it is not necessarily all about fun and jokes. It’s a sweet story of a family and the protagonist has this quirk of being an extremely miser individual. But you will realise slowly that he has an agenda behind being kanjoos.

Go on…

He meets with an unfortunate incident in life which brings him at the crossroads of his life. He comes across some corrupt officials and how this common man takes on the system… His power is threatened by how he uses it and takes a kind of stand against the system. It’s also about the relationships of his father and the son and husband and wife.

Shweta was all praise for you. This is her first comedy film and you are an inspiration for her. Your comment?

Shweta is a very good actor. In fact, I had seen her in Mirzapur, but I didn’t typecast her. I was pleasantly surprised as she made this character more than it was on paper. She got onto the comic timing very easily and got the pitch as well. It didn’t feel as if she was nervous or has never done comedy before. I told her to ease off and surrender to her character; she kept telling initially how she would be able to do it. But actually, she did it as if she had done it many times before.

What do your parents tell you about your performances in different roles?

My parents are always my cheerleaders. My mom never criticises me… it’s her immense love. I take my mother’s love for granted. She will hardly criticise me so I say she is my biggest cheerleader supporter. Sometimes if I’m very sceptical of my film or performance, I ask my dad and he might give me a hard talk.

What are your forthcoming films?

I had a recent release called Pop Kaun? and I have Gulkanda Tales. The film I have written/directed is called Madgaon Express. If you add Gul Gulshan Gulfam (1987), then my career will be about 31 years old.

What’s up with Go Goa Gone 2? You were also writing its script right?

I don’t know what is happening with Go Goa Gone 2 as it has not taken on yet. I don’t know what will happen to it. I wish mere pass iska answer hota (I wish I had the answer about this film). As much as I would love to start with that film today, but it’s beyond my control and I don’t know when things will start. The answer about this film will probably be with the makers and the producer.