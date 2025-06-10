 Kunal Kapoor's Pictures From A Set Go Viral; Netizens Wonder If He Is Shooting For Ramayana
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKunal Kapoor's Pictures From A Set Go Viral; Netizens Wonder If He Is Shooting For Ramayana

Kunal Kapoor's Pictures From A Set Go Viral; Netizens Wonder If He Is Shooting For Ramayana

A couple of days ago, Kunal Kapoor shared a few pictures on Instagram which has grabbed the attention of netizens. A Reddit user posted the photos and wrote that Kunal is shooting for Ramayana, in which he reportedly plays the role of Indra Dev. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 04:03 PM IST
article-image
Instagram

Kunal Kapoor was last seen in Jewel Thief which was released on Netflix. The film failed to create any buzz as it received negative reviews from critics and the audience. Now, the actor will reportedly be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash in the lead roles. A few days ago, there were reports that the actor will be seen as Indra Dev in the movie, and he has started shooting for the film.

A couple of days ago, Kunal shared a few pictures on his Instagram and captioned it as, "The week in rewind Creativity, curiosity & clean shaven." While the actor has shared multiple pictures in the post, two photos have grabbed everyone's attention.

Kunal Kapoor on the set of Ramayan (He will be portraying Indra Dev)
byu/AWK2545 inBollyBlindsNGossip
Read Also
Kajal Aggarwal Roped In To Play Raavan's Wife Mandodari In Ramayana, To Be Seen Opposite Yash:...
article-image

In one of the pictures Kunal is seen sitting in front of a mirror and has makeup on his face. It looks like a picture from his vanity van. Another picture that has become the talk of the town is where Kunal is on a set and he is seen wearing a facial motion capture system.

Well, people are excited to watch Kunal as Indra Dev. A Reddit user commented, "He does look like Indra Dev." A fan remembered Kunal and Ranbir's movie Bachna Ae Haseeno and wrote, "Jogi Mahi bois reunion (sic)." One more Reddit user wrote, "His face is proper for the role."

FPJ Shorts
Invest UP Unveils GCC Policy 2024 At Lucknow Conclave To Boost Global Investments
Invest UP Unveils GCC Policy 2024 At Lucknow Conclave To Boost Global Investments
Maharashtra Govt Approves Stipend Hike For Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy & B.Sc. Nursing Students
Maharashtra Govt Approves Stipend Hike For Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy & B.Sc. Nursing Students
'We Are All Proud': PM Modi Meets Operation Sindoor Delegations Who Represented India Abroad, Lauds Efforts For Peace & Anti-terror Push
'We Are All Proud': PM Modi Meets Operation Sindoor Delegations Who Represented India Abroad, Lauds Efforts For Peace & Anti-terror Push
Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Is Sonam Raghuvanshi Pregnant? Test Report Reveals
Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Is Sonam Raghuvanshi Pregnant? Test Report Reveals

Ramayana Cast

Apart from Kunal, Ranbir, Sai, and Yash, Ramayana also stars Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Indira Krishnan, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, and others. So, if you thought that Housefull 5 was the biggest multi-starrer, wait for Ramayana.

Read Also
Did You Know Ramayana Actress Sai Pallavi Holds An MBBS Degree?
article-image

Ramayana Release Date

Ramayana will be released in two parts. The first part will release on Diwali 2026, and the part 2 will hit the big screens on Diwali 2027.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju Shares Disturbing Incident Of Being Escorted Out Of Hospital Female...

Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju Shares Disturbing Incident Of Being Escorted Out Of Hospital Female...

Vatsal Sheth & Ishita Dutta Welcome Second Child, Share FIRST Glimpse Of Baby Girl: 'Our Family Is...

Vatsal Sheth & Ishita Dutta Welcome Second Child, Share FIRST Glimpse Of Baby Girl: 'Our Family Is...

Enrique Iglesias Returns To India After 13 Years, Set To Perform In Mumbai: Check Out Dates, Venue,...

Enrique Iglesias Returns To India After 13 Years, Set To Perform In Mumbai: Check Out Dates, Venue,...

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: Will Akshay Kumar Starrer Collect A Double-Digit...

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: Will Akshay Kumar Starrer Collect A Double-Digit...

Blake Lively Breaks Silence On Legal Victory Over Justin Baldoni After Lawsuit Dismissal: 'Have Felt...

Blake Lively Breaks Silence On Legal Victory Over Justin Baldoni After Lawsuit Dismissal: 'Have Felt...