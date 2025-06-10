Kunal Kapoor's Pictures From A Set Go Viral; Netizens Wonder If He Is Shooting For Ramayana

Instagram

Kunal Kapoor was last seen in Jewel Thief which was released on Netflix. The film failed to create any buzz as it received negative reviews from critics and the audience. Now, the actor will reportedly be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash in the lead roles. A few days ago, there were reports that the actor will be seen as Indra Dev in the movie, and he has started shooting for the film.

A couple of days ago, Kunal shared a few pictures on his Instagram and captioned it as, "The week in rewind Creativity, curiosity & clean shaven." While the actor has shared multiple pictures in the post, two photos have grabbed everyone's attention.

In one of the pictures Kunal is seen sitting in front of a mirror and has makeup on his face. It looks like a picture from his vanity van. Another picture that has become the talk of the town is where Kunal is on a set and he is seen wearing a facial motion capture system.

Well, people are excited to watch Kunal as Indra Dev. A Reddit user commented, "He does look like Indra Dev." A fan remembered Kunal and Ranbir's movie Bachna Ae Haseeno and wrote, "Jogi Mahi bois reunion (sic)." One more Reddit user wrote, "His face is proper for the role."

Ramayana Cast

Apart from Kunal, Ranbir, Sai, and Yash, Ramayana also stars Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Indira Krishnan, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, and others. So, if you thought that Housefull 5 was the biggest multi-starrer, wait for Ramayana.

Ramayana Release Date

Ramayana will be released in two parts. The first part will release on Diwali 2026, and the part 2 will hit the big screens on Diwali 2027.