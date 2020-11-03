Kunal Kapoor shares a rare picture of grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor

To mark the 114th birthday of theatre doyen and movie man Prithviraj Kapoor, Kunal Kapoor shared this stunning picture of his dapper grandfather. For the first family of Indian cinema, it had all started with this man. Prtihviraj Kapoor started off as a hero in the silent-era films and was also part of India’s first ever talkie, Alam Ara (1931), but he is best known for his turn as the swashbuckling Alexander the Great in Sohrab Modi's Sikandar (1941).