Tabu turns 49: From Gazala in 'Haider' to Saeeda Bai in 'A Suitable Boy', iconic roles of the versatile actress

Actress Tabu, who's given several super hit movies in languages like Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malyalam and Marathi, is celebrating her 49th birthday on Wednesday, November 4. Born as Tabassum Fatima Hashmi in a Muslim Family, the 'Maqbool' actress made her debut with an uncredited appearance in 1982 film 'Bazaar'.

Today, Tabu is one of the most celebrated actors from the film fraternity and has played some iconic roles in her three-decade-long career.

From Shahid Kapoor's mother Gazala in 'Haider' to a courtesan named Saeeda Bai in 'A Suitable Boy', here are some of the most memorable roles of the versatile actress:

Maqbool