'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' lacked logic, Shah Rukh’s character had no spine: KJo

Karan Johar’s the most iconic romantic drama, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji in key roles, was released in 1998. But Karan Johar has something to say about it as film clocks 21 years.

After 21 years of its release Karan opened up about his debut film as a director, in an interview to Mid-Day he said, “Rahul doesn’t stand for very much. He’s a deeply confused character, doesn’t know what he wants and, really, didn’t do a lot much in the movie. Whatever happened to him was because there were people pushing him - his dead wife’s spirit, his eight-year-old daughter, and Anjali herself. What made him endearing was his charm, his large heart and Shah Rukh’s personal charisma.”

He also added, “There was no logic or backstory to the characters. You don’t know what Shah Rukh, or anyone else, does for a living in the movie. And the eight letters - one for each birthday - made no sense, either.”

As for fixes, Karan said, “I’d give him a spine and more EQ [emotional quotient]. I’d also introduce more confrontation. Rahul, today, would be able to have an open conversation with Anjali. He’ll know that she likes him and he’d address that with her. If Tina were to die, he’d come to terms with his feelings for Anjali and go back to her, not sit moping.”

Karan wrote this film at the age of 24 with no formal training or experience in filmmaking. He said, “But my sensibilities changed because I surrounded myself with newer and younger energies. I became more democratic and began practising an open-door policy; that helped me understand where I was going wrong and act on it. I also became more comfortable in my own skin and stopped comparing myself and my work with others.”

Karan johar’s last film on screen as director was ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ with strong star cast includes Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor, and Aishwarya Rai. He is also producing web content with Netflix. He will be back with the multi-starrer historical drama ‘Takht’, which will feature Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.