Sara Ali Khan's minimalist look for Karan Johar's Lakshmi Puja will knock you down

The festival of lights, Diwali is here and Sara Ali Khan is all set for the festivities. After celebrating Diwali with her family, Sara was spotted aroung town looking as radiant as ever in a simple and effortless ethnic look.
Sara Ali Khan is out here proving, this Diwali less is more.
Sara Ali Khan was spotted in Mumbai at Karan Johar's Laxmi Puja in Juhu. Sara opted for an orange Churidar. The 'Kedarnath' beauty made the sun look pale in the bright orange dress. She kept her look minimalistic with a no-makeup look. Sara completed her look with orange bangles and a pair of gold mujris.
Sara Ali Khan looked all smiles as she posed for the paparazzi.
She recently celebrated Diwali with her family including father Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and brothers Ibrahim and Taimur.
The actor shared a few adorable snaps on Instagram, posing with her family.
"Diwali ki haardik shubhkamnayee,"
In the picture, Sara can be seen clad in a simple powder blue salwar kameez.
On the work front, the actor is shooting for her next 'Coolie No. 1' with Varun Dhawan.
