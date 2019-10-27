Sara Ali Khan's minimalist look for Karan Johar's Lakshmi Puja will knock you down

The festival of lights, Diwali is here and Sara Ali Khan is all set for the festivities. After celebrating Diwali with her family, Sara was spotted aroung town looking as radiant as ever in a simple and effortless ethnic look.

Sara Ali Khan is out here proving, this Diwali less is more.

Sara Ali Khan was spotted in Mumbai at Karan Johar's Laxmi Puja in Juhu. Sara opted for an orange Churidar. The 'Kedarnath' beauty made the sun look pale in the bright orange dress. She kept her look minimalistic with a no-makeup look. Sara completed her look with orange bangles and a pair of gold mujris.